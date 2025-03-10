Quest Global Acquires Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions

WINDSOR, Conn., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quest Global is pleased to announce the acquisition of Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions. Alpha-Numero is a US-based VLSI design company with expertise in FPGA. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Alpha-Numero employs over 150+ talented engineers globally from their centers where research and development are conducted in India at Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and in New York at Endicott.

Alpha-Numero is a well-known and highly respected leader in avionic design and verification solutions, with long-standing relationships in the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries. This investment in Alpha-Numero demonstrates Quest Global's commitment to strengthening its Semiconductor offerings and expanding its Mission and Safety-Critical solutions for its clients.

"We are excited to welcome Alpha-Numero to the Quest Global family," said Chris Schwartzbauer, President & CEO of Quest Defense. "With Alpha-Numero's capabilities in FPGA and Quest Global's deep domain expertise, we will provide innovative engineering solutions that will give our clients a competitive advantage."

"Alpha-Numero will continue to be led by the management team of the Co-Founders: Sukanta Mitra, Santhi Ayyadevar and Hari Patel. As a management team we are excited to join the Quest Global family. Quest Global's focus on helping clients solve their hardest engineering problems is a perfect fit with Alpha-Numero. We pride ourselves on our longstanding leadership in avionic design and mission and safety critical solutions. Together, our companies are not only addressing today's industry needs—we're innovating through the requirements for the future of aviation."

Alpha-Numero is well-versed in Safety-Critical Avionics Systems and has special expertise in managing Complex Electronics Hardware (CEH) from Design assurance level A (DAL-A) to DAL-E. Alpha-Numero also works in Design and Verification & Validation (V&V) of avionics hardware and software in compliance with DO-254, DO-178B/C standards. All the required documentation for FAA/EASA audits at any stage from SOI1 to SOI4 is supported by them. Alpha-Numero's expertise extends to the design and verification of FPGA/ASIC/SoCs used in automation (using ISO26262 standards) and consumer electronics.

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 20,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

At Alpha-Numero, we go beyond industry requirements to overcome our clients' business challenges. As a VLSI design company with expertise in FPGA, we offer leading-edge services in avionic design and verification solutions for safety and mission-critical applications. Our long-standing relationships with key clients in the Aerospace, Hi-Tech, and Automotive industries highlight our belief that safe, secure engineering practices are the foundation for the future of technology. As a Quest Global company, we leverage a global team of over 20,000 highly skilled engineers, who strive to be the most trusted partner for solving the world's hardest engineering problems. As of March 1, 2025, Alpha-Numero is proudly a Quest Global company.

