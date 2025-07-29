WINDSOR, Conn. and LONDON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with Andretti Formula E as the team's official Engineering Technology Partner. This collaboration officially launched at the 2025 London E-Prix and underscores Quest Global's commitment to advancing innovation and performance in motorsport.

Quest Global Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Andretti Formula E to Deliver Driving Performance and Innovation (PRNewsfoto/Quest Global)

Over the next three years, Quest Global will work closely with Andretti Formula E to elevate the performance of their cars and drivers. With a global team of over 21,000 engineers spanning 17 countries and more than 25 years of experience, Quest Global brings its engineering expertise to help the team unlock new insights and opportunities for excellence.

The partnership begins with supporting Andretti Formula E's remote operations room in Banbury, UK, a key hub for race strategy and performance analysis during E-Prix weekends. By refining data analysis, decision-making processes, and driver and car performance tracking, Quest Global aims to enhance the team's competitive edge in the demanding, data-driven world of Formula E. The collaboration will extend to the development of Andretti's GEN4 car, set to debut in Season 13, showcasing Quest Global's role in shaping the future of all-electric motorsport.

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Lewis, Global Business Head – Automotive & Rail at Quest Global, said, "This collaboration with Andretti Formula E is a thrilling opportunity for us to demonstrate how cutting-edge engineering solutions can drive innovation and performance. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible, combining our technical strength with Andretti's competitive spirit. From race weekends to the GEN4 car development, this partnership highlights the transformative potential of engineering to inspire progress far beyond the racetrack."

Roger Griffiths, Team Principal of Andretti Formula E, added, "We are excited to welcome Quest Global as a key part of our team. Their experience and expertise in leveraging engineering to solve complex challenges make them a perfect fit for us as we aim to continuously raise the bar in a championship built on innovation and agility. With Quest Global by our side, we are looking forward to enhancing our engineering operations and performance on and off the track."

The Season 11 finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will serve as the official debut of this partnership. Taking place at the ExCeL London Circuit on July 26-27, fans worldwide can watch Andretti Formula E and Quest Global in action via Formula E's global broadcast platforms.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We are in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in 17 countries, with over 83 global delivery centers, our 21,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

