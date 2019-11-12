QuEST Global Chairman & CEO, Inducted to the Strome Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame by Old Dominion University

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced that its Chairman & CEO, Ajit Prabhu, has been inducted to the Old Dominion University (ODU) Strome Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame 'Class of 2019'. Ajit, an alumnus of the University, was honored during the ceremony at Norfolk, Virginia. He was honored for making a difference in the engineering services industry by founding QuEST Global and building a scalable and sustainable company over the past two decades.

The Strome Entrepreneurial Center at ODU organizes the hall of fame induction ceremony each year to honor outstanding and illustrious entrepreneurs. The tradition, started in 2014, recognizes lifelong achievements in entrepreneurship. Until now, ODU has 11 inductees, which include both ODU alumni and entrepreneurs from the community, who are selected based on their track record of sustained entrepreneurship and contributions to the community.

Ajit Prabhu co-founded QuEST Global in 1997 and over the last 20 years, the company has grown to 67 centers across 14 countries with over 12,000 employees and have been helping its clients develop better products, establish new markets and improve efficiency and quality. Built upon the founders' principles – aspiration, humility and hunger to grow – the company is driven by the passion for engineering and core values – customer focus, integrity and collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, Nancy Grden, Interim Associate Vice President for ODU's Institute for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and executive director of ODU's Strome Entrepreneurial Center said, "Fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem has been one of the central directions of the University's strategic plan. The Strome Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame is ODU's way of honoring and celebrating the contributions alumni and community entrepreneurs make each day in the world around us. Our inductees are amazing in what they've done professionally and have track records of consistently giving back personally to the University and to the society."

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit said, "I am excited to receive this recognition from Old Dominion University. As engineers, we have an enormous role to play to better how people live, travel and interact with each other in the coming decades. Opportunities are limitless with the progress that is taking place in computing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and machine learning. By combining engineering skills and ethics of entrepreneurship, engineers have a tremendous opportunity to enhance human life and build successful enterprises and create jobs. At QuEST Global, my goal is to build a world-class engineering company to help many high technology product companies to create world-class products to enhance society we live in."

About Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University is Virginia's entrepreneurial-minded doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students, rigorous academics, an energetic residential community and initiatives that contribute $2.6 billion annually to the Commonwealth's economy.

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 14 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

