Quebecor Media Announces Notice of Redemption for All of its 6⅝% Senior Notes due January 15, 2023

MONTREAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media") today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 6⅝% Senior Notes due January 15, 2023 (the "Notes"). A notice of redemption (the "Redemption Notice") pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") is being distributed by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the trustee under the Indenture. As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date is July 3, 2021, and the redemption price will be calculated on July 2, 2021. Quebecor Media will disclose the redemption price by press release on July 2, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in accordance with the applicable procedures of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on July 5, 2021.

Questions regarding this redemption should be directed to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by telephone at 1-800-564-6253.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc.

