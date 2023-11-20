MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebecor is pleased to showcase the work of the important Québec artist Serge Lemoyne at its head office gallery.

"The raison d'être of the Quebecor Gallery is, first and foremost, to promote our culture, to help democratize it and make it accessible to all," says Quebecor President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau. "It is an open, welcoming space where our employees, visitors and the general public can discover or rediscover the works of Québec artists. This is very much in line with the vision that guided Serge Lemoyne's life. Throughout his career, he worked tirelessly to break down the barriers between art and life, between art and the world, and between one social class and another."

Serge Lemoyne : Art without compromise

During his life, Serge Lemoyne wore many hats and expressed himself in a myriad of ways, which together left a lasting mark on Québec culture and society. Multidisciplinary artist, occasional politician, and master of the happening, Lemoyne believed in the fun of art and the power of art. He is recognized by many art historians as one of Québec's most audacious postmodern artists and its first pop artist.

For Serge Lemoyne, art was a source of disruption and disruption was an intrinsic source of art. He questioned everything: from the major institutions of our society to the definition and role of art and the artist. He used every medium—sound, image, electronic media, everyday objects (even using the family home as a canvas)—to challenge both the established order and his own audience in order to spark awareness of the relevance and validity of creation in all its forms.

This exhibition covers Serge Lemoyne's celebrated "Red, White and Blue" period. It was made possible by the expertise and generosity of curator Josée-Lyne Falcone. It runs until May 10, 2024, at the Quebecor Gallery, 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montréal.

Quebecor Gallery

The Quebecor Gallery at 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montréal, is dedicated to showing Québec art and artists. Since it opened in 2012, it has hosted some 30 exhibitions featuring the work of more than 25 Québec artists. Quebecor also supports many museums, organizations and events in the visual arts, including the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, the Darling Foundry and Montréal Museum Month.

