Quebecor Fund Announces List of Producers Funded Under its Television Production Assistance Program and Export Assistance Program

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors announced today the names of the Canadian production companies that will receive a financial investment in the 39th round of the Fund's Main Television Production Assistance Program following October 1 and 15, 2019 submissions. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of nearly $1.3 million.

Of that amount, $225,000 is being granted under the Support for Convergent Production component to the producer La Voix Télévision inc. (a subsidiary of Productions Déferlantes) for a project that will be broadcasted by the Canadian broadcaster TVA. Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $600,000 is being granted to two projects from Entourage Production TV inc. and Productions Lustitia inc. The broadcasters supporting the development of these projects are TVA Group Inc. and Bell Media (Canal Vie). Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund is contributing $468,000 in this round and the CMF $300,000 for a total of $768,000, to be divided among three projects produced by Pour vivre ensemble Saison 1 inc. (Productions Casablanca inc.), Duo Productions inc. and Zone 3 inc. The selected productions will air on the Canadian broadcasters Société Radio-Canada and Addik TV (TVA Group).

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 286 projects involving 85 production companies, 48 Canadian broadcasters and 34 foreign broadcasters with grants totalling nearly $84.8 million under all of its components combined.

Of the funding granted to date by Quebecor Fund under the Support for Convergent Production component to support television and multiplatform production, 26% has gone to programs for children/youth, 24% to documentaries, 39% to variety/performing arts, and 10% to drama (rounded figures).

Counting this 6th round of the Television Production Assistance Program's new Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $6.7 million to support development projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French-language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

With this 2nd round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property for International Markets component of the Television Production Assistance Program, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the CMF, Quebecor Fund has provided Québec producers with refundable grants totalling more than $1.2 million and the CMF $800,000 to increase the value of French-language fiction shows and help them break into international markets.



Quebecor Fund also has an Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which supports export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. Since its inception in March 2014, EXAP has invested nearly $8.7 million in 36 export business models with 25 partner companies, and its partner, the CMF, has invested $1.7 million since 2017. In this 14th round, the CMF will invest $350,000 and Quebecor Fund $850,000 for a total of $1.2 million. The funding will go to the following four companies: Productions Lustitia inc., Pixcom International Inc., KO Distribution inc. and Zone3 inc.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE

TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR CONVERGENT PRODUCTION COMPONENT:

La Voix 8

La Voix Télévision inc

- Canadian broadcaster: TVA

Music-lovers and everyone who enjoys compelling reality TV are looking forward to season 8 of the television phenomenon La Voix with eager anticipatoin. This year, Cœur de pirate joins the team of musical coaches, while Garou, Pierre Lapointe and the veteran Marc Dupré will be back for another season. They will be part of an exciting contest packed with a fresh crop of young talent. Expect the unexpected.

SUPPORT FOR THE CREATION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT:

C'est comme ça que je t'aime

Pour vivre ensemble saison 1 inc. (Casablanca Distribution inc.)

- Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio-Canada

The year is 1974. Two couples in crisis drive their kids to summer camp. Back home in quiet suburban Ste-Foy, they feel trapped in their disintegrating marriages. To escape, they turn to crime.

Secrets

Duo Productions inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: Addik TV (TVA Group)

Secrets tells the wrenching tale of a loving couple whose lives are thrown into turmoil by a terrible betrayal. Because of where they live and what they do, the consequences will sorely test them all.

Patrick Senécal présente

Zone 3 inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: Addik TV (TVA Group)

Bestselling author Patrick Senécal, the master of the horror thriller with more than a million books sold, is coming to the television screen at last with a series of 10 self-contained 30-minute stories, all bearing the imprint of his unique style. Senécal is at the top of his form, as chilling and powerful as ever.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $6.6 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to the Canadian industry.

Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. Thus far, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $108 million.



The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The date of the next round of funding under the Television Production Assistance Program is Wednesday, April 1, 2020, unless a notice indicating otherwise is posted on the website. For reasons of environmental responsibility and efficiency, all applications for all program must now be submitted electronically. For more information, please visit www.quebecorfund.ca

