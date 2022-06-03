MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of Canadian production companies that will receive financial backing in the 44th round of the Fund's Television Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on April 1, 2022. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of more than $2.4 million.

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $550,000 is being granted to three projects from Productions KOTV inc., Productions Squeeze inc. and Productions Carpediem inc. The broadcasters that are investing in the development of the projects are Société Radio-Canada and Télé-Québec. Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund is contributing $1,891,667 in this round and the CMF $593,333 for a total of $2,485,000. Quebecor Fund's contribution will be divided among nine fiction series produced by Productions Pixcom inc. (international distributor: Pixcom international inc.), Les Productions Sovimage inc. (international distributor: Encore Télévision - Distribution inc.), Trio Orange inc., Encore Télévision inc., Aetios Productions inc., Sphère Média inc., Les Productions ALSO inc., and Duo Productions inc. The CMF's contribution will be divided among seven of these projects. The selected productions will air in Canada on TVA Group, Société Radio-Canada and Bell Media.

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 346 projects involving 98 production companies, 49 Canadian broadcasters and 59 foreign broadcasters with grants totalling more than $97.2 million under all of its components combined. Of the funding granted since spring 2017 under Quebecor Fund's three components, 21% has gone to documentaries, 20% to programs for children/youth, 20% to variety/performing arts, and 39% to drama.

Under the television and multiplatform sections of the Convergent Production Support component, Quebecor Fund has granted a total of nearly $77.4 million to date.

Counting this 11th round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $11.4 million to support creation projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French-language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

Counting this 7th round of the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants of more than $8.4 million and the CMF nearly $4 million, for a total of nearly $12.4 million. The money enables Québec producers to add value to French-language fiction and documentaries, and break into international markets.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE T ELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT:

FICTION SERIES

Les Affluents

Pixcom Productions inc.

International distributor: Pixcom international inc.



Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group



Partnership with the CMF

When her neighbour, a Mexican refugee living in Canada, is murdered, young lawyer Sarah Delean investigates and finds herself in over her head when she uncovers a web of intrigue involving ecoterrorists and a powerful mining company.

L'Empereur

Les Productions Sovimage inc.

International distributor: Encore Télévision - Distribution inc.



Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media



Partnership with the CMF

In 2005, after a booze-soaked office party, Christian drives Manuela home and things get out of hand. Despite the regrettable incident, they continue working together. Then, in 2015, a woman files a police complaint alleging Christian had raped her. Another woman comes forward, and then several more. Christian is a powerful man with a wife and children; the accusations are hushed up. Christian is still on top of the world, but for how much longer?

Last Summers of the Raspberries (Le Temps des framboises)– season 2

Trio Orange inc.

Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group



Partnership with the CMF

Season 2 of Last Summers of the Raspberries will continue to explore the powerful universal themes of season 1 with the authenticity, humanity and insight that is the trademark of screenwriters Florence Longpré and Suzie Bouchard, and director Philippe Falardeau.

La Candidate

Encore Télévision inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio- Canada



Partnership with the CMF

Struggling single mom Alix is asked to be a token candidate for a third party. All she has to do is put her face on posters in a riding she has no chance of winning so the party can run a full slate of candidates. She agrees without giving it much thought. Little does Alix suspect that what she thought was a trifling favour would change her life.

Aller simple – season 2

Sphère Média inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media



Partnership with the CMF

How far will a group of lifelong friends go to protect one of their own? And what happens when things don't work out as planned?

Derniers recours

Aetios Productions inc.

Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group



Partnership with the CMF

Eléonore (Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse) is a lawyer, Jacob (Pier-Luc Funk) is a reporter. Sometimes together, sometimes on their own, they fight injustice, take up desperate causes and battle rigid institutions to give the underdog a chance and show that the system can work.

Désobéir – Le Choix de Chantale Daigle

Productions ALSO inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media



Partnership with the CMF

The Chantale Daigle case made headlines across Canada in the summer of 1989. Le Choix de Chantale Daigle is a mini-series in the style of a thriller about one young woman's legal battle and the victory that would change abortion law in Canada.

Moi non plus – season 2

Encore Télévision inc.

Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media

This season, the course of true love does not run smooth for our heroes. In classic romcom fashion, their relationship is constantly thwarted by obstacles: poor timing, love triangles and misunderstandings with Sarah and Jean-François on one side, and Christian and Myriam, who are reconsidering their separation, on the other.

Ma Mère

Duo Productions inc.

Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group

Ma mère tells the complicated but ultimately uplifting story of Chantal Bélanger, a woman in her 50s who is released from prison after serving an 18-month sentence for fraud. While she was inside, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides more than $5.8 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $126 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The date of the next round of funding under the Television Production Assistance Program is Monday, October 3, 2022, unless a notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For reasons of environmental responsibility and efficiency, all applications for all programs must now be submitted electronically. For more information, please visit www.quebecorfund.ca.

