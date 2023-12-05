MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of Canadian production companies that will receive financial backing in the 47th round of the Fund's Television Production Assistance Program, for which submissions closed on October 2, 2023. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of more than $1.5 million.

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $200,000 is being granted to a project from Carpediem Film & TV inc. The broadcaster investing in the development of this project is Société Radio-Canada. Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund is contributing $1,340,489 in this round and the CMF $373,333 for a total of $1,713,822. The Quebecor Fund's investment will be divided among five fiction series projects and one documentary series project. The producers are Encore Télévision inc. (international distributor: Encore Télévision–Distribution inc.), Trio Orange inc. (international distributor: Trio Orange international inc.), Les Productions Sovimage inc., Aetios Productions inc., Zone3 inc. and PVP Média inc. The selected productions will air in Canada on TVA Group, Bell Media, Société Radio-Canada and TV5 Québec Canada. The CMF's investment will be divided among four of these productions.

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 377 projects involving 97 production companies, 49 Canadian broadcasters and 59 foreign broadcasters with grants totalling nearly $103 million under all of its components combined. Of the funding granted since spring 2017 under Quebecor Fund's three components, 19% has gone to documentaries, 19% to programs for children/youth, 17% to variety/performing arts, and 45% to drama.

Counting this round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $12.7 million to support creation projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French-language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

Counting this round of the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants of more than $12.8 million and the CMF $5.4 million, for a total of more than $18.2 million. The money enables Québec producers to add value to French-language fiction and documentaries, and break into international markets.

Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund also support export initiatives through the Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which funds the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In this 24th round, Quebecor Fund is investing $400,000 and the CMF $200,000, for a total of $600,000, in the business models of two companies, PVP Distribution inc. and Casablanca Distribution inc. Quebecor Fund has invested more than $12 million in 52 export business models with 32 partner companies since the EXAP program began in March 2014, and the CMF has invested an additional $3.8 million since 2017.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT:

FICTION SERIES

L'Affaire Corbeau

Encore Télévision inc. International distributor: Encore Télévision – Distribution inc. Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Partnership with the CMF



In the spring of 2024, the town of Lévis is hit by a string of murders. Judith and Clémence investigate and uncover some disturbing facts. It seems the killer is a woman who is emulating the legendary murderer La Corriveau. But were all the crimes really committed by the same woman?

Empathie

Trio Orange inc. International distributor: Trio Orange international inc. Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Partnership with the CMF



Empathie takes us into the world of psychiatric prisons. Suzanne, a psychiatrist and criminologist, has gone back to work after a two-year hiatus. She will be treating some of the country's most challenging cases at the Mont-Royal Psychiatric Institute.

L'Empereur - season 2

Productions Sovimage inc. Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Partnership with the CMF



Manuela's case against Christian Savard has gone to trial. Will Rosie decide to speak up too? Christian hasn't run out of tricks yet. Will the truth about his demons come out at last? What will it take to end his reign?

Les Armes

Aetios Productions inc. Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group



When a member of an elite army corps dies in a training accident, the Kanawata Armed Forces Base is thrown into a state of shock. In the midst of the crisis, an upstanding young officer is placed in command of an infantry company and makes discoveries that will challenge his loyalty and commitment.

Splendeur et influence

Zone3 inc. Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio-Canada



A group of slightly narcissistic, slightly naive and very smooth-skinned young influencers find themselves on a reality show created and hosted by a somewhat narcissistic, somewhat manipulative, washed-up producer.

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Nature symphonique

PVP Média inc. Canadian broadcaster: TV5 Québec Canada Partnership with the CMF



An exploration of Canada's four seasons. This tribute to Canada's land and people, flora and fauna, is a unique and inspiring journey into the symphony of nature, told in images and music.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides more than $5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $135 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The deadline for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program is Tuesday, January 23, 2024, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. All applications for all program must be submitted electronically. For more information, please visit www.quebecorfund.ca.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. Visit the website cmf-fmc.ca for more information.

