MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of projects that will receive funding under its Film Production Assistance program.

Three projects were selected in the 24th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on May 24, 2022. The selected producers and distributors will share a total of $718,000. The successful projects will be produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: Christal Films Productions inc., Metafilms inc., 13904571 Canada inc. (Attraction Images inc. and La Fête Content & Concept inc.), Les Films Opale inc., Les Films Séville inc. and TVA Films.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program (which previously included event production) has granted 104 projects a total of more than $17.1 million, including more than $16.1 million for 90 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

RECIPIENTS:

Cœur de slush

Producer: Christal Films Productions inc.

Distributor: Les Films Opale inc.

Sixteen-year-old Billy towers just shy of six feet tall but is behind in almost everything else. In a hurry to catch up, she dives into summer as a water park lifeguard with her two best friends Rosine and Juliette, and her just-too-perfect big sister Annette. Things soon go awry when Billie becomes infatuated with cycling prodigy Pierre, only for Annette to also fall under his spell. So begins a wrenching love triangle. Billie must stake her claim and fight for the love story she deserves, while protecting her tenuous but unbreakable bond with Annette.

Simple comme Sylvain

Producer: Metafilms inc.

Distributor: Les Films Séville inc.

Sophia is 40 and has been with her partner Xavier for 10 years. Their life together is pleasant and their relationship stable, despite a certain unspoken dissatisfaction on both sides. Sophia feels she's working too hard and doing double duty at home, while Xavier feels belittled and infantilized by Sophia. Their sex life is all too wholesome; neither complains but the spark is undeniably dead. The only seemingly solid aspects of their relationship are their social life and Sophia's bond with her in-laws. Sophia's life is turned upside down the day she meets Sylvain, an entrepreneur from the Laurentians. She will leave everything behind for this burning passion—maybe the last of her life.

Coco Ferme

Producers: 13904571 Canada inc. ( Attraction Images inc. and La Fête Content & Concept inc.)

Distributor: TVA Films

Eleven-year-old entrepreneur Max is forced to close the business he has been operating out of his garage and go live with his father in a forsaken countryside village. When Max discovers hens in his cousin Charles' old abandoned barn, he sees a business opportunity. With the help of Alice, a young YouTuber known for her market gardening videos, they start up a farm with 500 laying hens. Coco Ferme becomes a viral success but the three youths quickly come up against rural realities.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund is a non-profit private fund established by Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $5.8 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry. Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $126.8 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadlines for submissions are Tuesday, January 24, 2023 for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program and Monday, October 3, 2022 for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

