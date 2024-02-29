MONTRÉAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced funding for two projects under its Film Production Assistance Program and for four business models and two women's shareholding programs under its Export Assistance Program (EXAP).

Two projects were selected in the 27th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on January 23, 2024. Their producers and distributors will share a total of $383,000. The two successful projects will be produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: Christal Films Productions inc., Caramel Films inc., Les Films Opale inc. and Maison 4:3 inc.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program has granted 111 projects a total of more than $18.6 million, including more than $17.6 million for 97 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Through EXAP, Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund (CMF) also support export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In this 25th round, Quebecor Fund is investing $332,787 and the CMF $500,000, for a total of $832,787, in the business models of the following four companies: Picbois Productions inc., Lustitia International inc., Trio Orange International inc. and Encore Télévision Distribution inc. Since the program's inception in March 2014, Quebecor Fund has invested more than $12.5 million in 56 export business models with 33 partner companies, and the Fund's partner, the CMF, has invested an additional $4.3 million since 2017.

Since June 2020, Quebecor Fund has granted specific funding to promote women's shareholding in the partner companies that receive EXAP support. In this round, Picbois Productions inc. and KO Distribution inc. will receive $160,000 to support the transfer of shares to key female personnel. To date, total financing of $560,000 has been extended under this component to 5 companies and 15 new shareholders.

RECIPIENTS:

Villeneuve

Producer: Christal Films Productions inc.

Distributor: Les Films Opale inc.

Villeneuve, directed by Daniel Roby, co-written by Daniel Roby and Guillaume Lonergan, and produced by Christian Larouche, is about Québec Formula 1 racing legend Gilles Villeneuve. The film tells the story of his youth and early career up to the day he is recruited by Enzo Ferrari.

Kaboul, Montréal

Producer: Caramel Films inc.

Distributor: Maison 4:3 inc.

To escape a forced marriage to a 65-year-old man, a 15-year-old Afghan girl flees her country to marry an Afghan man living in Montréal. But she has to pay a price for her escape: she agrees that, one day, her children will marry their cousins in Afghanistan. Fifteen years later, the deal comes back to haunt the next generation. A social drama filmed in a cosmopolitan Montréal neighborhood, Kabul and an Afghan village. The movie also tells the story of the friendship between an Afghan woman and the social worker who helped her start a new life in Québec. Written by Marie Vien, directed by Bachir Bensaddek.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., which provides more than $5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of nearly $135.9 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, May 21, 2024 for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program and Tuesday, April 2, 2024 for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. Visit the website cmf-fmc.ca for more information.

SOURCE QUEBECOR FUND

For further information: Sources : Serge Thibaudeau, CEO, Quebecor Fund, 514-842-2497 / [email protected]; Maxime Ruel Senior Manager, Communications, Canada Media Fund, [email protected]