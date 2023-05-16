QUEBECOR FUND ANNOUNCES FUNDING FOR PRODUCERS AND DISTRIBUTORS UNDER ITS FILM PRODUCTION AND EXPORT SUPPORT PROGRAMS

MONTRÉAL, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of projects that will receive funding under its Film Production Assistance program and the business model that will be funded under its Export Assistance Program.

Three projects were selected in the 25th round of the Film Production Assistance Program, submissions for which closed on January 24, 2023. The selected producers and distributors will share a total of $655,000. The successful projects will be produced and distributed by the following Canadian companies: 14431651 Canada inc. (Attraction Images inc. and La Fête Content & Concept inc.), micro_scope, Parallaxes, Immina Films, Maison 4:3 inc. and TVA Films.

Since it was launched in September 2010, Quebecor Fund's Film Production Assistance Program has granted 107 projects a total of more than $17.8 million, including more than $16.8 million for 93 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 event projects.

Quebecor Fund also has an Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which supports export initiatives by funding the development of audiovisual content adapted for markets outside Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. Since its inception in March 2014, more than $11.3 million has been invested in 48 export business models with 30 partner companies. and since 2017, the Canada Media Fund (CMF) has invested an additional $3.3 million in partnership with Quebecor Fund. In this 22nd round, the CMF and Quebecor Fund are each investing $150,000, for a total of $300,000, in the business model of KO Distribution inc.

RECIPIENTS:

Mlle Bottine

Producers: 14431651 Canada inc. (Attraction Images inc. and La Fête Content & Concept inc.)

Distributor: Immina Films

When her grandmother dies, Ava must move in with her uncle Philippe, a composer of operas who is famous for his one masterpiece and his social anxiety. Philippe is working on his next opera, but his life is about to be turned upside–down by his new ward and her odd behaviour.

D'où viens-tu berger?

Producer: micro_scope

Distributor: Maison 4:3 inc.

Searching for meaning in his life, Mathyas abandons his career as a young advertising exec in Montréal to become a shepherd in Provence. He discovers that the path to pastoral tranquility is littered with labours. But his quest takes a new turn when he is joined by Émilie, who has up and left her government job. Together, they will lead the herd through treacherous mountain passes to new pastures and fashion a new life for themselves.

La Petite et le vieux

Producer: Parallaxes

Distributor: TVA Films

A film adaptation of the successful novel La Petite et le vieux, directed by Patrice Sauvé with screenplay by Sébastien Girard. In Québec City's Limoilou neighborhood in the 80's, little Joe must cope with her family and their new neighbor Roger, a gruff old man with a tender heart.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund is a non–profit private fund established by Videotron Ltd., which provides nearly $5.5 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

Its mission is to support the development, production, marketing and export of high–quality content and its exploitation on various platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have paid out a total of more than $130 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadlines for submissions are Tuesday, May 23, 2023 for the next round of the Film Production Assistance Program and Monday, October 2, 2023 for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. For more information, see the guidelines on the Quebecor Fund website at www.quebecorfund.ca.

