Quebecor continues support for Festival du nouveau cinema, joined by Éléphant: The memory of Québec cinema

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor is supporting the Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC) as presenting partner for the 11th consecutive year. Quebecor will present several awards, including the prestigious Louve d'or for best feature film in the International Competition, at the Festival, which will be held this year from October 9 to 20, 2019 in Montréal. As well, Éléphant: The memory of Québec cinema, Quebecor's largest philanthropic project, will bring to the Festival three Québec films it has restored.

Notable Québec films featured at the FNC

Thanks to Éléphant, audiences will get a fresh look at director André Forcier's distinctive, poetic oeuvre. Éléphant will screen two of his films at the FNC, L'eau chaude l'eau frette (1976) and Le vent du Wyoming (1994), as well as La cuisine rouge (1980), directed by Paule Baillargeon and Frédérique Collin. Forcier will also receive the Louve d'honneur award during a special tribute at the FNC.

Movie times

L'eau chaude l'eau frette : October 17 , 6 p.m. , at the Cinéma Impérial

: , , at the Cinéma Impérial Le vent du Wyoming : October 19 , 3 p.m. , at the Cinémathèque québécoise

: , , at the Cinémathèque québécoise La cuisine rouge: October 20 , 7:15 p.m. , at the Cinémathèque québécoise

"I'm happy Éléphant is joining Quebecor this year at the FNC by showing Québec films that are part of our cinematic heritage," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We're pleased to be able to give movie-goers a chance to see these landmark works in their original glory at the Festival, in line with our goal of bringing the feature films that have left their mark on Québec's cultural history to the widest possible audiences."

The entire Quebecor family will be at the FNC

Quebecor

Presenter of the Louve d'or for best feature film in the International Competition, accompanied by a $15,000 purse

Presenter of the Prix de la diffusion for the best Canadian film, accompanied by $30,000 in advertising

Financial assistance for the Festival and a large-scale promotional campaign in all Quebecor media properties

MELS

Presenter of the Prix du public , the people's choice award for best short film in the official competition, accompanied by $5,000 in movie equipment rental services

Distributor of Ken Loach's latest film Sorry We Missed You, which will have its North American premiere at the FNC with French subtitles

Cinéma Impérial

Home of the FNC's main box office



Venue for the closing night awards ceremony, as well as 21 movie screenings

Videotron

As associate partner, provider of telecom services

