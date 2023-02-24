The Association des stations de ski du Québec receives $5 million from CED.

SUTTON, QC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Government of Canada is making sure that tourism—a key driver of the economy—continues to thrive and attract visitors.

According to a study, Quebec ski resorts generate up to $867 million in regional economic benefits and receive an average of 6 million visits annually, including no less than 1.4 million ski and snowboarding enthusiasts. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $5 million non–repayable contribution for the Association des stations de ski du Québec (ASSQ).

With this CED funding, the organization will be able to provide its members with non-repayable contributions for the acquisition of innovative new equipment. The project will allow Quebec ski resorts to improve their visitor experience and provide a sustainable and eco-responsible tourism product.

Founded in 1979, the ASSQ is a sectoral tourism association made up of 75 member ski resorts located in 16 tourism regions across Quebec. It represents and defends the interests of member resorts; promotes downhill skiing; and helps improve the quality of the resorts' products and performance. CED's financial contribution will help the ski resorts purchase new high-tech grooming equipment that will allow them to operate more efficiently. The resorts will thus be able to ensure their competitiveness, improve the quality of their products and remain major tourist attractions in their respective regions.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Tourism businesses and organizations are key players in terms of the economic vitality of our regions and for our local workers. With the $5 million announced today, the ASSQ will be able to support Quebec ski resorts to help them become better equipped and upgrade their products for future seasons The funding will allow ski resorts to pursue their efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that they can all discover the best tourist experiences that Quebec and Canada have to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the past two years focused on the survival of our tourism economy. With a view to fostering the recovery and growth of the sector, we will continue to provide targeted support for tourism businesses so that they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Quebec's ski industry is grateful for this government assistance, which recognizes the sector as an economic driver of winter tourism. The goal of the financial assistance is to support Quebec ski resorts so that they can continue to adapt their operations in a context of climate change. Adopting new technologies will allow Quebec ski stations to increase their competitiveness in the North American market."

Yves Juneau, President and CEO, Association des stations de ski du Québec

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Data on the Quebec ski industry was taken from the Étude économique et financière des stations de ski (M. Archambault, December 2022 ) and the Étude des retombées économiques des stations de ski du Québec ( Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton , August 2021 ).

ski industry was taken from the (M. Archambault, ) and the ( , ). Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED assists businesses, the organizations that support them, and the regions of Quebec as they prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]