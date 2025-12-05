CED contribution enables Longueuil manufacturing business to increase and modernize its production in order to stay competitive.

LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Natilien Joseph, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Saint-Hubert, is announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a non‑repayable contribution of $99,000 for TGWT Clean Technologies Inc. (TGWT). Thanks to CED's investment, the manufacturing business, which specializes in treating institutional and industrial water, will be able to acquire equipment to repatriate its production to Canada and manufacture new ranges of ecofriendly products relying on green chemistry.

This investment is part of our plan to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, in addition to supporting the growth of homegrown businesses so they can better integrate into Canadian value chains.

Across Quebec, manufacturers play a key role in regional economic vitality. They innovate, produce, export and help build a stronger, more unified Canadian economy. By leveraging manufacturing businesses in our regions, the Government of Canada is investing in the country's pride, sustainability and economic sovereignty. Products made here at home, by Canadian entrepreneurs, are finding their place in our supply chains and in the daily lives of Canadian consumers.

Quotes

"Homegrown businesses are at the heart of our economy. By supporting TGWT, we are investing in productivity, innovation and competitiveness in Quebec's manufacturing sector. This is also a concrete way to leverage our very own talent and know-how, key strengths to build a stronger, more resilient and proudly Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The manufacturing sector is a fundamental driver of economic growth and plays a central role in creating quality jobs. It is positioned as a key vector for economic development in Quebec as it contributes to our vitality and prosperity. That is why I am delighted with CED's support for the project by TGWT Clean Technologies, whose contribution to a dynamic regional economy is undeniable. Through the funding announced today, our government is confirming its willingness to assist homegrown businesses and strengthen our already vigorous economy."

Natilien Joseph, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Saint-Hubert

"This $99,000 contribution accelerates our move to automate our facilities and makes large-scale production of new ranges of products possible. It strengthens our productivity and manufacturing roots in Canada, where over 70% of our volume is exported, and helps us sustain annual growth of over 30%."

Louis-Philippe Cloutier, President and Chief Executive Officer, TGWT

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A pillar of the Quebec economy, the manufacturing sector in 2024 represented 12.3% of the province's GDP and 86.1% of its exports. It included 13,601 businesses, generated global sales of $219.1 billion and employed 501,500 people across the province. (Source: Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec, 2024)

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

