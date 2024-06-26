Harnois Énergies positions itself with a pioneering pilot project

SAINT-THOMAS, QC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies (HÉ) is proud to be the first company to introduce a hydrogen-powered truck on Quebec's roads. This vehicle, built by Nikola Corporation and supplied by ITD Industries, represents a major step forward for the transportation industry and will be tested for a month. This unique adventure opens the door for a future in which hydrogen power has a place in the energy portfolio of the company.

Hydrogen powered-truck (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

The truck will be in operation on various routes in the province, allowing Harnois Énergies to test its efficiency and performance during real-life conditions. This pilot project is also an opportunity to demonstrate the advantages of hydrogen power to the public and other companies as an alternative energy source, all while participating in the decarbonization of heavy transport.

During this trial period, the truck will be fueled with hydrogen from the only multi-energy station in Quebec, located on Wilfred-Hamel Boulevard in Quebec City and owned by Harnois Énergies.

« We are enthusiastic about bringing this innovative project to Quebec. Over the past years, Harnois Énergies has invested a great deal of effort in sustainable energies. With this pilot project, we are giving ourselves the means to be pioneers in the ongoing energy transition. This experience fits perfectly with our vision of providing the right energy for the right vehicle. » explains Serge Harnois, president and chief executive officer of Harnois Énergies.

Harnois Énergies, a pioneer of green hydrogen in Quebec

In addition to its first foray into the world of hydrogen in 2018 with the multi-energy station, the company has taken several initiatives. In 2023, in partnership with the government of Quebec, Alstom, and HTEC, Harnois Énergies took part in the project for the first green hydrogen passenger train in North America, all of which was made possible by the Québec City production station. At the same time, the company also announced that it was the first in Canada to reserve five Peterbilt 579 hydrogen fuel cell trucks for delivery in early 2026.

Harnois Énergies looks to the future and keeps an open mind. Energy diversification is at the heart of the company's priorities.

About Harnois Énergies (https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra. Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 1,700 people to achieve its mission.

Best Managed Companies

In March 2018, Harnois Énergies was listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies, standing out for its overall performance and steady growth. In 2024, the company became a member of the Platinum Club. Over the years, Harnois Énergies has become a one-stop shop for its customers. Although enjoying steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization and on the lookout for new market opportunities.

SOURCE Harnois Énergies

Contact presse : Félix Massé, Agent aux communications, [email protected]