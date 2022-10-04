MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On the day after the provincial election in Quebec, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) acknowledges the re-election of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and reiterates the urgent need to restructure the health care system to provide a healthier workplace for clinicians and more accessible care for patients.

Earlier this year, the CMA's National Physician Health Survey revealed that 60% of physicians in Quebec experienced burnout — 7% above the national average. With health care providers working through a major crisis for more than two years now, supporting their mental health should be a priority for the new government. Addressing this issue would benefit both health care workers and patients.

The CMA also believes the government needs to work more closely with health care professionals and honour its commitment to meet the public's current and future needs by investing in a fundamental transformation of the system.

The CMA is ready and willing to help the government facilitate this transformation and contribute to building a more resilient system for health care professionals and patients alike.

