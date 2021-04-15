Québec Financial Education Strategy - AMF contest means over 11,000 students now know more about financial concepts, despite the pandemic

QUÉBEC CITY, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is proud to recognize the remarkable contributions of 227 teachers across Québec to their students' financial education. The teachers actively participated in the 2020-2021 edition of the Talking money in class! contest by completing an activity using tools provided by the AMF and the Réseau québécois de l'éducation financière.

Thank you and congratulations to all the teachers who took part in the contest for helping their students become more financially literate. Five of them won a prize of $1,000 each in a random draw. They are:

Élisa Audet-Turcotte (assisted by Alexandra Marcoux-Dion ), École La Chanterelle (Québec)

), École La Chanterelle (Québec) Geneviève Lasnier, École du Bac ( Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon )

) Annie Lévesque, École Le Sentier ( Laval )

) Marie-Josée Morin, École du Boisé ( Laval )

) Magdalena Pastrama , École La Passerelle (Montréal)

"Over the five editions of the Talking money in class! contest, more than 850 teachers have helped 40,000 young people learn and apply personal finance concepts in their classrooms, while exploring the tools offered by the AMF and its partners," said Louis Morisset, AMF President and CEO. "There is no shortage of financial education tools in Québec. We urge all teachers to check out the Tes affaires! Teacher Zone on our website, where they will find ideas, exercises and calculators that can be used in their classrooms throughout the year."



The Talking money in class! contest was held within the framework of the Québec Financial Education Strategy, a major project coordinated by the AMF and aimed at improving the financial health of Quebeckers.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

