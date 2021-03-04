OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses save money and stay competitive while contributing to a cleaner environment. The Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada are investing in initiatives that will help us build a clean energy future and provide a healthier planet for future generations.

Quebec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonatan Julien, together with Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, today announced investments of over $123,000 for CEPSA Chimie Bécancour, a petrochemical company with a revolutionary manufacturing process that represents a major breakthrough in the elimination of environmental hazards. CEPSA also contributed to the project, for a total investment of $171,000.

These investments will reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gases from CEPSA's facility. The company will also contribute its findings to a pool of knowledge in the field of process integration — a global energy analysis of how organizations can best use and recover heat.

The Government of Quebec's $83,000 investment in this project is provided by EcoPerformance, a program implemented as part of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy. The $40,000 federal investment is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which helps fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

The governments of Quebec and Canada continue to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector will help achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Quotes



"This financial support enables CEPSA Chimie Bécancour to design and implement a strategic action to minimize its thermal energy needs and reduce its operating costs. The Quebec government is proud to support companies in their energy transition projects. EcoPerformance is one of Quebec's flagship programs, mainly thanks to carbon market revenues."



Jonatan Julien

Quebec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As part of the 2021–2026 Implementation Plan of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, we have set aside $579.2 million to support the implementation of energy efficiency and energy conversion projects of companies such as CEPSA Chimie Bécancour that are committed to making more sustainable energy choices. Better energy management helps these companies save more money and improves their competitiveness in a world that is increasingly shifting toward a low-carbon economy.

Benoit Charette

Quebec's Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change

"Environmental concerns and the search for innovative solutions and technologies to ensure greater energy efficiency for industrial companies are now priority issues for the Société du Parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour (SPIPB), and this announcement is a shining example of this commitment."

Donald Martel

MNA for Nicolet-Bécancour

"Improvements in energy efficiency will get us a third of the way to our Paris Agreement targets. With today's announcement, we're working to lower our emissions while creating good, middle-class jobs."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"We are proud to support CEPSA's efforts to create a more sustainable, energy-efficient and resilient future. Reducing pollution and lowering energy bills will bring us closer to our net-zero emission goals."

François-Philippe Champagne

Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions as well as a constant increase in our competitiveness are two objectives of prime importance for our organization. Thanks to this project, we can implement several technical improvements to our equipment and our processes and thus make better use of our resources."

Pierre Lahaie, General Manager

CEPSA Chimie Bécancour

