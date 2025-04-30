Quantum's Rise Could Mirror the AI Boom--Only Faster

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Major tech leaders in the west are sounding the alarm, that the USA can't afford to fall behind China in quantum computers. Recently the city of Chattanooga became the first in the country to establish a quantum computing network, while the State of Maryland launched multi-million dollar quantum computing partnership with an agency of the Department of Defense. While much of the world's top talent are being recruited towards the AI boom, another potential talent shortage is being projected for quantum computing's inevitable "ChatGPT Moment" on the horizon. With all these ramp-ups happening, the market has been looking towards the major developments being made in the tech sector, including the work being done by Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

Analysts at Market.us are projecting an explosion of growth in the global post quantum computing market size, which they say is expected to be worth over US$10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 42.8%. Verified Market Research estimates that the cloud-based quantum computing market will generate a revenue of US$55.22 billion by as early as 2031, with a 38% CAGR along the way.

Securing these (and against these) advancements will also apparently be a big market, with Research and Markets projecting the post-quantum cryptography market to reach US$17.69 billion by 2034, growing at 41.47% CAGR.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), a rising name in the post-quantum cybersecurity race, has recently enhanced its QSE (Quantum Security Entropy) platform, boosting performance, capacity, and redundancy ahead of the upcoming QSE Mobile App launch. The upgrade comes as interest in post-quantum cybersecurity continues to climb across both enterprise and consumer markets.

"The improvements we've made to system performance and reliability ensure that QSE can scale rapidly and securely," said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies. "Whether for encrypted messaging, file storage, or enterprise data workflows, QSE is built to handle modern and future demands—with quantum resilience and distributed redundancy at the core of every transaction."

Initially designed for enterprise use, Scope's QSE platform has since evolved into a versatile solution serving users across all segments—while maintaining its uncompromising security standards.

In October 2024, the company introduced a tiered subscription model for QSE, offering decentralized cloud storage with full round-trip, quantum-resistant encryption. This launch marked a pivotal step in Scope's mission to make advanced data protection accessible to a broader market.

By December, Scope confirmed it was developing the QSE Mobile App—a secure, quantum-resilient alternative to conventional messaging and email platforms, which remain exposed to both current and emerging threats. Designed for encrypted communication and file-sharing, the app is aimed at high-compliance sectors such as legal, finance, and healthcare.

Internal benchmarks indicate that QSE can handle millions of encrypted messages per second, combining the scale of high-volume platforms with end-to-end quantum-resistant encryption.

Enterprise traction has grown steadily. In December 2024, First Majestic Silver Corp.—a publicly traded mining company—became an enterprise client after completing a successful Proof of Concept with Scope.

The partnership expanded in January 2025, when First Majestic also joined as a strategic investor, anchoring a convertible debt round alongside a broader non-brokered private placement. By early 2025, Scope had secured $2.8 million in funding, with proceeds allocated to app development, infrastructure growth, and client onboarding.

Scope's expansion efforts are gaining momentum. In March, the company added Asia-Pacific distributor COGITO to its channel network, unlocking access to over 2,000 resellers and 40,000 institutional users across China, Singapore, and Australia. Days later, Scope signed a master reseller agreement with Sweden-based Coegi Cloud AB, a Microsoft Solution Partner—extending its reach across Europe and North America.

QSE is also emerging as a strong fit for compliance-driven industries. In January, Scope confirmed that its platform aligns with proposed HIPAA updates from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services—regulatory changes that could cost the healthcare sector up to $9 billion in year one. With quantum-resistant encryption, zero metadata exposure, and built-in multifactor authentication, QSE offers a compelling solution for organizations navigating stricter data mandates.

Scope has also strengthened its leadership team. In January 2025, the company appointed Ted Carefoot as VP of Product. A former executive at EA and Disney, Carefoot brings deep expertise in cybersecurity and AI-powered cloud infrastructure, and now leads the ongoing development of QSE's product roadmap.

As quantum computing advances, Scope's role becomes more strategic. Its solutions are designed to counter "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" threats—where attackers steal encrypted data today with plans to break it in the future using quantum computing power.

Still in the early stages of rollout, Scope is combining enterprise traction, scalable architecture, and global reach—powered by a proprietary tech stack built to meet next-generation threats. As quantum disruption edges closer, QSE's forward-ready design could set it apart in a market rapidly realizing the shortcomings of outdated encryption.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (NYSE: IBM) just announced it will invest $150 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, with a big focus on building more quantum computers. About $30 billion will go toward expanding its quantum and mainframe systems, which handle massive data and tough tasks. This move is part of a bigger push by U.S. tech giants to support local manufacturing under the current administration.

"Technology doesn't just build the future — it defines it," said Arvind Krishna, CEO, President and Chairman of IBM. "We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world's most advanced computing and AI capabilities."

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW) recently teamed up with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Equus Compute Solutions (ECS) to launch a first-of-its-kind quantum-safe system for classified mobile communication. It meets U.S. NSA standards and uses Arqit's encryption tech to stop future quantum threats.

"Mission-critical networks require more than Zero Trust, they demand quantum-resilient security and edge intelligence," said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. "Together with Intel and Equus, we've demonstrated how secure user-to-app access can be maintained in the most hostile environments, without sacrificing performance or flexibility. We're proud to help enable quantum-safe classified access at scale."

The system removes the need for old-school key handling, like manual loading or shipping. It runs fast and smooth, even with double encryption layers.

"Intel is committed to delivering easy to use, cost effective and high-performance computing platforms to enable quantum resistant networking," said Bob Ghaffari, VP and General Manager of Intel's Enterprise and Cloud Networking Division. "This collaboration shows the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design is an excellent platform for establishing quantum safe networking in the most demanding environments."

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) and Davidson Technologies are almost done installing a powerful new quantum computer in Huntsville, Alabama—the first of its kind in the state.

"Davidson has a legacy of applying advanced technologies to support our nation's defense," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "The installation of an Advantage2 system will enable Davidson to explore and develop real-world quantum applications—particularly in optimization—for some of the U.S. government's most complex problems and then deploy those applications in a secure environment."

The machine, called Advantage2, will help solve tough national defense problems using advanced optimization. It will be kept in a secure building and used for real-world military missions. Leaders say this makes Alabama a key player in quantum innovation for the U.S.

