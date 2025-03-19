Scope Technologies Signs Master Reseller Agreement with Coegi Cloud AB to Expand Quantum Security Solutions Across IT and Cloud Markets

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a master reseller agreement with Coegi Cloud AB, a leading provider of IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, and security services. This collaboration will enhance the global reach and adoption of Scope's flagship quantum security solutions, including QSE Group's quantum-resistant encryption, decentralized data storage, Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS), and Quantum Preparedness Assessments (QPA) across diverse markets.

Founded in 2004, Coegi Cloud AB has grown to deliver comprehensive IT services, including cloud solutions, infrastructure support, network services, IT consulting, and security solutions. As a recognized Microsoft Solution Partner, Coegi leverages advanced Microsoft technologies to enhance its service offerings, ensuring clients receive secure and efficient IT environments. With a robust operational team specializing in sales, technology, and client support, Coegi is uniquely positioned to drive substantial growth for QSE Group within Sweden and across the broader European region as well as North America.

James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies, stated: "Working with Coegi marks an important step in our global expansion strategy. Their deep expertise in IT infrastructure and their established client network will provide a strong platform to introduce QSE's cutting-edge quantum security solutions to a broader audience. This partnership aligns with our vision to empower organizations worldwide with secure, scalable technologies that protect their data now and into the future."

Joachim Hylvander, CEO of Coegi Cloud AB commented: "We are excited to offer QSE's quantum security solutions to our client base. As demand continues to grow for data security solutions that are resilient against quantum threats, this partnership enables us to meet those needs and deliver quantum resistant security to organizations throughout the region."

Through this engagement, Coegi Cloud AB will promote and sell QSE's full suite of quantum security offerings, including decentralized cloud storage and Entropy-as-a-Service, ensuring businesses and institutions can safeguard their critical data assets against current and future cyber threats.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions can protect your data, visit www.qse.group or contact [email protected].

About Coegi Cloud AB

Coegi Cloud AB is a trusted IT partner for businesses, delivering specialized services across cloud computing, IT infrastructure, and security solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Coegi has achieved significant growth by providing tailored IT strategies and comprehensive support to organizations across various sectors. As a recognized Microsoft Solution Partner, Coegi integrates advanced Microsoft technologies to ensure secure, scalable, and efficient IT environments.

For more information on Coegi Cloud AB, visit https://coegi.se or contact CEO, Joachim Hylvander at [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Contact Information:

James Young

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 604-416-1720

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521783/5223532/Scope_Technologies_Corp_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Scope Technologies Corp.