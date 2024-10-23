Scope Technologies Launches Subscription Model for Round-Trip Encrypted, Quantum-Resilient Cloud Storage for Individuals and Small Businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its subscription model, now offering individuals and small businesses full access to its industry-leading round-trip encrypted and quantum-resilient decentralized cloud storage solutions.

This launch builds on Scope Technologies' commitment to providing top-tier, next-generation data security. With the QSE (Quantum Security Entropy) platform, individuals and small businesses can now leverage the same advanced encryption and decentralized storage infrastructure that Scope delivers to mid-sized and enterprise clients, ensuring their data remains safe from current and future cyber threats. The platform is designed for seamless scalability, allowing users to expand their storage and security needs as they grow, without compromising performance or protection. Additionally, QSE's efficiency-driven model ensures competitive pricing, reflecting our ability to deliver premium security solutions with exceptional value.

Readers are encouraged to visit Scope Technologies' QSE platform at: https://www.qse.group/#services .

A New Era of Data Security for Individuals and Small Businesses

Following the successful completion of platform updates and closed-group testing, individuals and small business users now have access to QSE's cloud storage services, featuring:

Quantum-Proof Encryption : Utilizing quantum entropy to generate encryption keys that remain unbreakable, even by future quantum computing power.

: Utilizing quantum entropy to generate encryption keys that remain unbreakable, even by future quantum computing power. Immutable, Decentralized Storage : A decentralized infrastructure ensures data is protected from ransomware, over-encryption, or tampering, offering a significant advantage over traditional cloud backups.

: A infrastructure ensures data is protected from ransomware, over-encryption, or tampering, offering a significant advantage over traditional cloud backups. Seamless Integration : Easy-to-use APIs allow for quick setup and smooth integration with existing data systems, providing flexibility and scalability.

: Easy-to-use APIs allow for quick setup and smooth integration with existing data systems, providing flexibility and scalability. Accessible Pricing Plans: Tiered subscription options make enterprise-grade security affordable and accessible for both individuals and small businesses.

"Data protection should not be a luxury," said Sean Prescott, Founder and CTO of Scope Technologies Corp. "With this launch, we're making the same round-trip, quantum-resistant encryption and decentralized storage vaults available to individuals and small businesses that we already provide to mid-sized and enterprise corporations. Now everyone can protect their data from today's risks and the future challenges posed by quantum computing."

Subscription Options and Availability

The new subscription model offers flexible pricing based on storage needs, with options for additional services such as enhanced entropy calls for stronger encryption. Users can scale their storage as demands grow while maintaining the highest available level of data security.

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Scope Technologies Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands—QSE and GEM AI—Scope provides advanced solutions in quantum encryption and neural networks, empowering businesses and individuals with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

