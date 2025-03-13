Scope Technologies Corp Announces Channel Partnership with COGITO to Expand Global Reach

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic channel partnership agreement with COGITO, a premier software distributor with extensive reach across China and beyond. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of Scope's flagship quantum security solutions, including QSE Group's quantum-resistant data storage and entropy services, within the rapidly growing Chinese market.

COGITO, established in 2000, operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, America, and Australia. Collaborating with over 2,000 resellers and serving more than 40,000 users, COGITO's client base spans enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions. With a deep understanding of market needs and a robust operational team spanning sales, marketing, technology, and media operations, COGITO is uniquely positioned to drive substantial growth for QSE Group in the region.

James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies, stated: "Partnering with COGITO marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. Their extensive reseller network and established market presence in China will provide a powerful platform to introduce QSE's cutting-edge quantum security solutions to a broader client base. This partnership aligns with our vision to empower organizations worldwide with secure, scalable technologies that protect their data now and into the future."

A spokesperson for COGITO commented: "We are excited to offer QSE's advanced quantum security solutions to our extensive client network. As we have observed increasing demand for data security solutions that are resilient against quantum threats, this partnership will enable us to meet those needs and deliver unmatched security to organizations throughout the region."

Through this partnership, COGITO will promote and sell QSE's full suite of quantum security offerings, including decentralized cloud storage and Entropy-as-a-Service, ensuring businesses and institutions can safeguard their critical data assets against current and future cyber threats.

About COGITO

COGITO was established in 2000 and has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, China, America, and Australia. COGITO has become a leading software distributor, working closely with over 2,000 resellers and serving over 40,000 users, including enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions. As a professional enterprise, COGITO combines advanced products with an integrity-driven approach and an efficient team specializing in sales, marketing, technology, and new media operations. Their commitment to understanding customer needs and delivering top-tier solutions in a timely manner has driven their success. "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step," and COGITO believes in maximizing internal and external synergies for sustainable, mutual growth.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Contact Information:

James Young

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 604-416-1720

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

