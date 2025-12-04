MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA)/Consignaction is proud to announce a $207 million funding agreement led by Desjardins - supported by BMO, RBC, TD Bank Group and Investissement Québec - committed to developing a successful modernized deposit-refund system in Quebec.

This structuring funding will help the QBCRA to step up the roll out of new Consignaction and Consignaction+ locations, while continuing to integrate state-of-the-art technology in each of its facilities.

Supporting modernization

"We are delighted to be supported by trusted partners. This agreement will help us establish the deposit-refund system as the leader in North America," says Normand Bisson, President and CEO of QBCRA/Consignaction. "We can now step up the pace, which is excellent news for the environment and the quality of service provided to citizens across Quebec."

"Desjardins is proud to support a structuring initiative that contributes directly to Quebec's environmental transition," says Mathieu Talbot, Vice-President, Business Services and Corporate Banking at Desjardins. "This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting projects fostering sustainable practises and developing our province's environmental leadership."

"Supporting projects that promote the economic and environmental vitality of the communities in which we work is a key element of the Bank of Montreal's identity," says Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO, Quebec and Vice-President of the BMO Climate Institute. "BMO is proud to work with partners who share our commitment to investing in sustainable solutions for our communities and for generations to come."

"This partnership is part of RBC's commitment to supporting innovative projects that improve Quebec's environmental performance," says Philippe Langelier, Managing Director & Head - Quebec, Corporate Client Group at RBC. "The modernized Consignaction deposit-return system demonstrates how well-designed solutions can reduce waste and make a real difference in citizens' lives."

"The QBCRA's deposit-return network demonstrates the scale a sustainable project can have," says Isabelle Ménard, Senior Vice-President Quebec & Atlantic Commercial Banking District and Commercial National Account Quebec at TD Bank Group. "We are delighted to support an initiative that leverages state-of-the-art technology to modernize the system and build Quebec's environmental resilience."

"The roll out of the Consignaction network will provide access to a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly recycling service. Investissement Québec is proud to help advance a structuring initiative which will help reduce the environmental footprint and foster the adoption of eco-responsible practises in the circular economy," concludes Bicha Ngo, Senior Executive Vice-President Investissement Québec.

This agreement is fully in line with the QBCRA's desire to strengthen its network and support the circular economy by enabling Quebecers to take concrete and effective action for the environment.

About QBCRA/Consignaction

Consignaction is the official brand for promoting the activities of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) to the general public and stakeholders. The QBCRA is the designated management body for the development, implementation, financing and management of the modernized deposit-refund system, in line with the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in Quebec. For more information: www.consignaction.ca.

