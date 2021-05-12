MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Quebec – Clinical Research Organization in Cancer (Q-CROC) and Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) are partnering to endeavour to improve access to colorectal cancer clinical trials in Quebec.

Each year, more than 25,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Canada. It is estimated that in 2021, it will be the 3rd most diagnosed cancer in the country. Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among Canadians and 3rd among Canadian women. Improved screening and research advances in recent years have brought hope to these statistics, leading to new treatment options and improved survival rates.

Based on these facts, Q-CROC and CCC have decided to use their complementary strengths to facilitate access to information on clinical research and to promote the activities and support services offered to patients. This collaboration has led to the creation of a community of practice for physicians specializing in colorectal cancer to optimize the participation of Quebecers with this type of cancer in clinical trials.

"We are delighted to partner with Q-CROC and the many clinicians in their network to ensure that more patients have access to cancer clinical trials in Quebec, giving them the opportunity to participate in research and improve healthcare for the future," said Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada

"Collaborating with the oncology community is a priority for Q-CROC. We are delighted with this new partnership with Colorectal Cancer Canada, an organization that makes a difference in the lives of people living with cancer," adds Lucie D'Amours, General Manager of Q-CROC. "The establishment of communities of practice is a powerful model that relies on collaboration between health professionals from different hospitals across Quebec. We are pleased to be working with CCC to establish a community that will facilitate access to clinical trials for people with colorectal cancer," concludes Lucie D'Amours.

About Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC)

Colorectal Cancer Canada is Canada's not-for-profit patient organization dedicated to raising awareness and educating Canadians about colorectal cancer, supporting patients and their families, and advocating on their behalf. CCC's various programs help patients and their families across Canada meet the many challenges of this disease.

Website: www.colorectalcancercanada.com

Twitter: @coloncancer

About the Quebec – Clinical Research Organization in Cancer

Since 2008, Q-CROC has been coordinating a network of 16 of the most active health care institutions in oncology clinical research, representing more than 98% of the recruiting studies in the province. The network includes over 275 investigators and 500 research professionals. Q-CROC develops solutions to optimize clinical trial participation and support regulatory compliance.

Web site : www.qcroc.ca | www.oncoquebec.com

Twitter: @QCROC

