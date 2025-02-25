Colorectal Cancer Canada Urges Canadians Aged 50-74 To Get Screened for Colorectal Cancer

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As March approaches, Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is launching its national awareness campaign urging Canadians to "Make Your #2 Your #1 Priority" and get screened for colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, yet it is also one of the most preventable, treatable and beatable cancers when caught early.

"People need to take their health into their own hands because screening can save your life. The earlier colorectal cancer is detected, the greater the chance of preventing it, and, if found early, successfully treating it. No one should wait until symptoms appear because, by then, it may be too late", says Barry D. Stein, President & CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada.

Despite being preventable and highly treatable when detected early, many Canadians are behind in their biennial screening especially since Covid-19 began. CCC's message this March to Canadians of average risk between the ages of 50-74 is to be proactive, take responsibility and make sure you get screened. Taking the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) test is non-invasive and is easy to do in the privacy of your own home.

Recognizing the Symptoms Can Save Your Life

Colorectal cancer often develops silently, without symptoms in its early stages. However, signs such as changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, persistent abdominal pain, or blood in the stool should never be ignored.

Those with a family history of colorectal cancer or with a genetic syndrome such as Lynch Syndrome should be particularly vigilant and discuss earlier screening with their doctor. It is particularly important for those who have a first degree relative who had colorectal cancer at 50 years of age or younger as they are at an elevated risk for the disease.

Younger Canadians Are Also At Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is often viewed as a disease that affects older people, but the rate of colorectal cancer in young adults has been increasing in recent years. Recent American data showed that colorectal cancer has become the deadliest cancer in men aged 20-49 years and the second leading cause in women in the same age group. Furthermore, young people are often diagnosed with more advanced cancers due to delays in detection. Similar findings have been demonstrated in Canada.

"I was young, active, and had no family history of colorectal cancer, yet I was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer at 41," says Stein. "Too many people ignore the signs and symptoms, and often, they aren't taken seriously by their healthcare professionals due to their young age. If something feels off, push for answers. It could save your life.."

While this campaign focuses on encouraging more Canadians aged 50 to 74 to get screened, CCC is advocating for the screening age to be lowered to 45, especially since young people below the age of 50 are the fastest growing cohort of individuals being diagnosed with colorectal cancer for unexplained reasons.

Save Butts, Save Lives: A Call to Action for Companies, Unions, and Organizations

Through the Save Butts, Save Lives campaign, CCC's grassroots movement is calling on companies, unions, and organizations of all kinds across Canada to take the pledge and share life-saving information about colorectal cancer and how it can be prevented with their employees and members. By integrating colorectal cancer awareness into workplace wellness programs, organizations can play a vital role in promoting screening and encouraging healthier outcomes for their workforce and members, and ultimately save lives.

It is easy and free to Take the Save Butts, Save Lives Pledge and when you do so, CCC provides a communication kit to inform and empower your employees and/or members about colorectal cancer.

You can join CCC in its mission to save lives, break barriers, and promote equitable access to colorectal cancer resources across Canada easily on the website at www.save-butts.ca . Logos of organizations who Take the Pledge will be displayed free of charge on the save-butts.ca website and on CCC's social media platforms.

Join the Conversation on Dress in Blue Day

Among many other actions for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, CCC encourages everyone to raise awareness by participating on Dress in Blue Day on March 7, by simply wearing something blue. Local landmarks across the country, such as the CN Tower, the Château Frontenac, and the Calgary Tower, will light up in blue to further increase awareness.

Join the "colonversation" and let's talk about how you can prevent colorectal cancer and honour those touched by the disease on social media using the hashtags:

#SaveButts | #GetScreened | #TalkAboutYour2 | #MakeYour2Your1Priority |#CRCSM

Colorectal Cancer Facts https://www.colorectalcancercanada.com/colorectal-cancer/statistics/

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Canada , and fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer.

, and fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer. An estimated 25,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year 50% of which are working age individuals and sadly about 9,400 will die from it.

Every day, on average, 69 Canadians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 26 Canadians will die from it.

About Colorectal Cancer Canada

Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is Canada's national colorectal cancer patient led non-for-profit organization. Since 1998, it has been dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and education, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating on their behalf. CCC's mission is to reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in Canada and to improve the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers.

www.colorectalcancercanada.com

Facebook/Instagram: Colorectal Cancer Canada (@coloncanada)

X : @coloncanada

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Canada

For more information: Guillaume Lajoie, publicist, [email protected] - 514 758-1109