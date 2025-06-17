MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Colorectal Cancer Canada, through its Never Too Young (N2Y) initiative, is launching an advocacy campaign to lower the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 for average-risk Canadians and to raise awareness about the signs, symptoms, and risk reduction strategies—particularly targeting individuals under 50.

Never 2 Young for Colorectal Cancer (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Canada)

"Our objective is to ensure that young Canadians do not ignore the signs and symptoms just because of their age and that they are aware of their family medical history and risk level, as we call on our provincial and territorial health ministries to lower the screening age for colorectal cancer throughout the country to 45," said Mr. Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada.

Read our policy brief for more information on our recommendation to lower the screening age for colorectal cancer to 45: https://bit.ly/Screeningat45

Colorectal Cancer doesn't care how old you are

Colorectal cancer is often mistakenly viewed as "an old person's disease". The reality is that early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC), which arises in individuals below the age of 50, is on the rise, while Canada is experiencing a decline in colorectal cancer incidence and mortality in people aged 50 and over.

While most new cases still occur in those aged 50 and older, Canadians born after 1980 are 2 to 2.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer before age 50 compared to earlier generations. Furthermore, younger adults tend to be diagnosed with CRC at more advanced stages, posing unique challenges for prognosis and treatment

Why should we lower the age to 45 years old?

In Canada, colorectal cancer screening for individuals at average-risk* is currently offered between the ages of 50 and 74 across all provinces and territories. However, with the growing incidence of EOCRC among younger adults, Colorectal Cancer Canada is calling upon all provinces and territories to immediately lower the screening age for colorectal cancer to 45, similarly to countries like the United States and Australia

An average-risk person is someone between 50 and 74 years old who has no symptoms and no personal or family history of colorectal cancer, certain polyps, genetic conditions like Lynch syndrome, or inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's or colitis.

In 2018, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its guidelines to include individuals aged 45–49, following evidence-based recommendations from the American Cancer Society. Similarly, in July 2024, the Australian government reduced the starting age for its National Bowel Cancer Screening Program from 50 to 45.

"Based on a 2023 microsimulation, initiating screening at age 45 resulted in a net 12,188 fewer CRC cases, and 5,261 fewer CRC deaths. We believe that by lowering the screening age, we can prevent many more cancers and ultimately save thousands of lives in Canada", Barry D. Stein concluded.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable, treatable and beatable cancers when it is caught in the early stages resulting in less invasive treatment, better outcomes, and lower treatment costs for health systems, patients, caregivers, and their loved ones.

To learn more and support this vital initiative, visit the official campaign landing page at www.colorectalcancercanada.com/screenat45

Follow Colorectal Cancer Canada (@coloncanada) on social media for ongoing updates.

About Colorectal Cancer Canada

Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is Canada's national colorectal cancer patient led non-for-profit organization. Since 1998, it has been dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and education, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating on their behalf. CCC's mission is to reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in Canada and to improve the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers.

www.colorectalcancercanada.com

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Canada

For more information: Guillaume Lajoie, PR, [email protected], 514 758-1109