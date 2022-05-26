PwC Canada Unveils New Industry Standard for Virtual Care Privacy and Security

Helping organizations to protect and securely store patient information, even more essential as adoption of virtual healthcare services continues to increase

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - PwC Canada, in collaboration with TELUS, has developed a Privacy and Security Standard for virtual care. The standard defines specific privacy and security controls that should be implemented by virtual care service providers who are following leading practices. This made-in-Canada standard was created to build trust in privacy and security practices in the virtual health space.

By following the standard, or moreover being assessed against it and demonstrating compliance, enables virtual care providers to earn the trust and confidence of patients. In alignment with PwC's global strategy The New Equation , which is rooted in investing in a human-led and tech-powered future, and the firm's purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems, the standard enables trust and transparency in the virtual healthcare space. This is crucial for healthcare professionals, patients using virtual care, and the private and public sector companies providing it. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the deployment and use of virtual healthcare. The Canadian Medical Association found that in February 2020, 48 per cent of physicians provided at least one virtual care service; by September 2020, this increased to 83 per cent1*

"Canadian organizations rapidly implemented digital transformations at the onset of the pandemic, so the public naturally wants to know how their personal information is secured and protected. Meanwhile, threat actors have become more targeted and sophisticated in their operations," said Jordan Prokopy, Partner PwC Canada. "While privacy and security are critical to building trust for virtual care adoption and use, there was a lack of industry-recognized standards to guide virtual care teams, their patients, and other stakeholders. Working alongside industry leaders such as TELUS on this standard has been a breakthrough in addressing these challenges."

This standard addresses specific aspects for organizations receiving or delivering quality healthcare via virtual care services, so they can better secure the virtual care platform, protect patient privacy, and support buy-in and adoption of virtual health care services in the midst of the pandemic and beyond. The standard is expected to promote and inspire patient and citizen trust in virtual care.

"TELUS is committed to leveraging its innovative technology to drive positive change and to protect its customers' information. This standard sets the bar for responsible data governance practices that protect personal information in a rapidly changing digital landscape," said Pamela Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer, TELUS. "This important work with PwC will allow us to create meaningful guidance for stakeholders and build trust with patients."

To learn more, visit here

1 https://www.cihi.ca/en/health-workforce-in-canada-highlights-of-the-impact-of-covid-19/increase-in-virtual-care-services *Based on the provinces where data was available.

