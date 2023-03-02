LONGUEUIL, QC, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - For more than 25 years, images from RADARSAT-1, RADARSAT-2 and the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM) have been of enormous value to Canadians. Satellite data provides critical information to ensure the safety and security of Canadians, monitor and protect the environment and the Arctic, and manage our natural resources.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that an amount of $6.8 million has been awarded to Canadian companies to help satisfy Canada's future needs for satellite imagery. Key technologies developed under 10 R&D contracts will increase the power of the radar, enable higher resolution images and intelligent anomaly detection, improve measurements of sea-ice thickness, and more.

Canada is building on its reputation as a global leader in satellite technology by advancing capabilities that will make Canadian Earth observation (EO) satellites even more efficient: faster at delivering higher quality images, and better at collecting precise data to enhance climate prediction and to assist navigation in ice-infested water.

Quote

"Our government knows that space can provide a unique vantage point that helps us face challenges of the future. With Earth observation technologies, data collected from space can give us timely information that allows scientists to see how our planet is changing and help us make better science-based decisions to address issues like climate change and emergency responses. We are proud to work closely with the Canadian space sector to innovate and develop advanced satellite Earth observation technologies that will assist us in protecting the environment and the health and safety of Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Budget 2021 provided $9.9 million to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to help plan for the next generation of Earth observation satellites to ensure Canada continues to have the information it requires to meet future needs.

to the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to help plan for the next generation of Earth observation satellites to ensure continues to have the information it requires to meet future needs. Through these 10 R&D contracts awarded under the CSA's Space Technology Development Program (STDP), Canadian companies AstroCom, Calian, C-CORE, EarthDaily Analytics and MDA will investigate several promising new satellite EO technologies.

The RCM, the CSA's most recent EO satellite system, provides 300,000 images every year to the Government of Canada .

