"We take our purpose of bringing attention to the rise of food insecurity in this country very seriously," said John Ferguson, Purolator's President and CEO. "Our employees and partners always go the extra mile to help our communities, and this year they delivered once again. At a time when the number of Canadians going hungry is increasing, our team rose to the challenge, raising more donations than ever before."

Purolator employees hosted local fundraising events, including virtual auctions, community food drives, 50/50 draws, step challenges and other activities. In addition, a number of Purolator Tackle Hunger Red Bag campaigns were also conducted, during which Purolator Tackle Hunger volunteers distributed reusable Red Bags in their communities, collected the bags filled with non-perishable goods and delivered the contents to local food banks.

Purolator matched all donations made online, contributing $50,000 to the total amount raised, or the equivalent to 100,000 pounds of food. Year-round, Purolator accepts monetary donations online on the Purolator Tackle Hunger website and food or cash donations at any Purolator Shipping Centre.

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

Canadian food banks saw an average of 1.3 million visits per month last year, according to the 2021 Food Banks Canada Report. As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, agents, customers and Canadian food banks to collect donations and help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity in Canada. Since its inception in 2003, the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program has helped deliver more than 18 million pounds of food to food banks across Canada. Purolator's Red Bag campaigns began in 2018 to collect more food donations, whereby Purolator Tackle Hunger volunteers distribute reusable Red Bags in their communities, collect the bags filled with non-perishable goods and deliver the contents to local food banks. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

