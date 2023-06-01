Organization sets goal to deliver two million pounds of food to Canadian food banks in 2023

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Purolator Tackle Hunger® kicks off its 20th anniversary today, starting with Purolator Tackle Hunger Month — a time dedicated to raising much-needed food and funds for Canadians struggling with food insecurity. From June 1 to 30, Purolator employees come together within their communities to run fundraising events and activities to donate to local food banks across the country.

The Purolator Tackle Hunger program has a goal to raise a record two million pounds of food in 2023. Tweet this Purolator Tackle Hunger® kicks off its 20th anniversary today, and from June 1 to 30, Purolator employees come together within their communities to run fundraising events and activities to donate to local food banks across the country. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

"The number of Canadians going without food is rising at an alarming rate, and the demand on food banks is so much greater today than when we got involved 20 years ago," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "Purolator Tackle Hunger began with a small group of our employees in British Columbia who came up with a solution to help get food to food banks; we had the trucks and the drive to make that happen and still do. In today's crisis, this program is even more important, and thanks to the increased support of our 14,000 employees — and our customers, partners and communities — right across the country, we know we can do more."

With the sharp rise in food bank usage in Canada, the Purolator Tackle Hunger program has a goal to raise a record two million pounds of food in 2023.

"Last year, there were almost 1.5 million visits to food banks in one month. The highest number in food bank history. Between record-high need, rising food costs, and declining donations, it's becoming harder and harder for food banks to keep up," shared Kirstin Beardsley, CEO, Food Banks Canada. "The support we receive from Purolator Tackle Hunger helps as we work towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry."

How Canadians can help tackle hunger

Online and in-person donations to Food Banks Canada

Donations can be made online at purolatortacklehunger.com and at any Purolator Shipping Centre across Canada. Individuals can find a store near them by using the Purolator Locator tool on purolator.com.

Purolator Tackle Hunger 20th-Anniversary Contest

The Purolator Tackle Hunger 20th-Anniversary Contest will run on social media throughout June, with the goals of driving awareness of food insecurity in Canada and raising donations for Canadian food banks. To participate, individuals can visit Purolator's page on Facebook and Instagram and simply like, follow and tag a friend for a chance to win a $500 grocery gift card plus a $500 donation to the food bank of the winner's choice, in addition to other prizes. See full contest rules for details.

Other events will take place to support Canadian food banks throughout the year, including CFL Game Day Food Drives and local community Red Bag food drive campaigns. Learn more about upcoming initiatives and fundraisers at purolatortacklehunger.com.

Fast facts about hunger in Canada

6.7 million Canadians use non-profit food services every year. The number of people served per month by non-profit organizations dispensing free food is expected to increase by 60 per cent in 2023, on top of 134 per cent growth in 2022. ( Source: Second Harvest )

) Food prices are expected to increase by five to seven per cent in 2023, with the most substantial increases in vegetables, dairy and meat. (Source: Canada's Food Price Report, 2023 )

An average family of four will spend up to $16,288.41 per year on food in 2023, an increase of up to $1,065.60 from 2022. ( Source: Canada's Food Price Report, 2023 )

per year on food in 2023, an increase of up to from 2022. ( ) In Canada , 33.1 per cent of food banks users are children, though they represent only 18.8 per cent of the population. ( Source: HungerCount 2022, Food Banks Canada )

, 33.1 per cent of food banks users are children, though they represent only 18.8 per cent of the population. ( ) One in three children are at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. (Source: Breakfast Club of Canada )

About Purolator Tackle Hunger®

Canadian food banks had 1.5 million visitors in March 2022 — the highest March usage ever seen in Canada, according to the Food Banks Canada's HungerCount 2022. As part of Purolator's commitment to helping alleviate hunger in the communities where it operates, the organization works closely with its employees, partners, agents, customers and Canadian food banks to collect donations and help raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity. Since its inception 20 years ago as an employee-led grassroots campaign, the Purolator Tackle Hunger® program has helped deliver more than 20 million pounds of food to food banks across Canada. For more information, visit purolatortacklehunger.com.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Join the conversation

Website: purolatortacklehunger.com

Facebook: facebook.com/PurolatorInc

Twitter: @PurolatorInc

Instagram: @PurolatorInc

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Courtney Reistetter, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Purolator, 416 407-5424, [email protected]