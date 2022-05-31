This independently audited certification is widely considered to be the industry-leading security standard and regarded as one of the most thorough logistics and supply chain security certifications available to logistics and freight providers. TAPA's TSR certification focuses exclusively on transportation of goods via road and establishes standards for transporting products within a supply chain.

"As a Canadian leader in shipping and logistics, and one of only a few to attain this level, Purolator takes immense pride in achieving this certification, which attests we are doing everything we can to drive value for our customers," said Chris Spanjaard, Chief Operations Officer for Purolator. "We have prioritized customer service, safety and security for more than 60 years, and continue to uphold the highest industry standards in our network of 5,800 vehicles and trailers and 170 facilities across Canada."

TAPA-certified companies must pass a detailed independent audit to ensure compliance with numerous security requirements. The level one TSR certification is the highest level of certification that can be awarded and indicates Purolator's road transportation vehicles, travelling across Canada, have elevated levels of security protection.

About TAPA

TAPA is a forum that unites global manufacturers, logistics providers, freight carriers, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders with the common aim of reducing losses from international supply chains. TAPA's goal is to ensure the safe and secure transport, storage and warehousing of TAPA members' assets throughout the world.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

