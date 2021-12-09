Nominees from across Canada were asked to demonstrate how their small businesses contribute to making Canada stronger and positively impact their local communities. This financial boost from Purolator will help the winners continue to grow and support Canada's economy. Purolator is proud to help small businesses across the country find shipping solutions and easily reach their customers.

"We received thousands of excellent submissions and nominations from across the country that reflect an enormous amount of support for Canadian small businesses," says John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "Purolator is thrilled to support the winners of our 2021 True North Small Business Grant Contest and looks forward to seeing their businesses continue to expand and help their local neighbourhoods."

The winners of Purolator's 2021 True North Small Business Grant Contest are:

AfterSell, a B2B software that helps independent e-commerce store owners increase their revenue by enhancing their post-purchase experience. AfterSell is owned by Dhruv Patel ( Fort McMurray, Alta. ), Armon Shokravi ( West Vancouver ), Landon Fuhr ( Calgary ) and Varun Kundra ( Edmonton ). Find out more at aftersell.com.

Jamieson's General Store, a shop owned by Jenna Jamieson from Tatamagouche, N.S. Jenna brings locally sourced products from across her province to her rural community. In response to the pandemic closing local farmers' markets, Jenna founded her store as a way to continue offering her community local agriculture through contactless delivery. Find out more at jamiesonsgeneralstore.ca.

Stush Patties, a company that sells gourmet patties made with locally sourced, natural ingredients in specialty grocery stores and eateries. Stush Patties is owned by Opal Rowe from Toronto . Find out more at stushpatties.com.

Small business fast facts:

In 2020, small businesses made up 98 per cent of all employer businesses in Canada , employing 9.7 million Canadians or approximately 64 per cent of the total labour force. (Source: Statistics Canada, 2021)

, employing 9.7 million Canadians or approximately 64 per cent of the total labour force. (Source: Statistics Canada, 2021) More than half of small business owners say they have had no negative impacts from COVID-19. (Source: The Cargo 2021 SMB Study, 2021)

At least 152,000 Canadian small businesses have adopted e-commerce since the start of the pandemic. (Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, 2021)

Learn about the winners and how Purolator is supporting small businesses at purolator.com/small-business-grant.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play.

