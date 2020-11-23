Purolator and Michaels helping Canadians stay connected through creativity this holiday season

Limited-edition Canadian artist–designed boxes and Design-a-Box Sweepstakes Purolator is releasing 13 limited-edition festive art boxes, designed by emerging Canadian artists from all provinces and territories. Canadians will be able to send packages to family and friends in specially designed art boxes — available early December at Purolator Shipping Centres and Mobile Quick Stop trucks and Michaels locations nationwide — when they ship using Purolator Express® services.

Michaels is challenging Canadians to design and share their own shipping box artwork through a Design-a-Box Sweepstakes. The contest will award the creator of one winning design with a grand prize of $1,000 worth of Michaels supplies, plus free shipping with Purolator (up to $1,200). Canadians can visit michaels.ca/en/boxdesignsweeps for contest details and to learn more about the artists.

Quotes

"We're making it safer, simpler and more convenient for Canadians to send and receive packages, as well as celebrate moments of joy and creativity together at this festive time of year. It's another way we can meet customers' needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said Laurie Weston, Director of Retail, Purolator. "We are excited to partner with artists from a wide range of backgrounds and regions. We hope all Canadians find a design that inspires them to share a seasonal art box with a loved one."

"People are juggling a lot these days, and we believe that partnering with Purolator provides an additional solution to help our customers ship and receive their packages at any of our Michaels stores across the country," said Matthew Rubin, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth, Michaels. "As a company focused on bringing creativity to life, we are excited to support talented artists and look forward to seeing the imaginative designs submitted in the Design-A-Box Sweepstakes."

Background

Purolator and Michaels also launched shipping services at 135 Michaels stores nationwide, including three self-serve Quick Stop Kiosks at select locations. To offer consumers more convenience in time for the holidays, Canadians can pick up a package or drop off pre-labelled shipments directly from their local Michaels location.

Customers can find more information about Purolator shipping services at michaels.ca/en/purolator or by using the Locator Tool on purolator.com.

Holiday shipping fast facts

This peak season ( Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 ), Purolator expects to process 46 million packages, roughly a 20 per cent increase over 2019.

), Purolator expects to process 46 million packages, roughly a 20 per cent increase over 2019. Purolator expects to process 1.3 million pieces on Black Friday (more than a 25 per cent increase over 2019) and 6.7 million more pieces the week of Cyber Monday (an 18 per cent increase over 2019).

On its busiest day of the year, Nov. 30 , the company expects to process 1.4 million pieces, almost 20 per cent more than in 2019.

, the company expects to process 1.4 million pieces, almost 20 per cent more than in 2019. Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator's overall delivery stops are up 40 per cent (packages up almost 25 per cent). Residential deliveries have increased approximately 50 per cent.

For more information on how Purolator is delivering the holidays, visit purolator.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Michaels

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor and seasonal merchandise for makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc. also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Courtney Reistetter, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Purolator, 416 407-5424, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.purolator.com

