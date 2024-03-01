Renowned for their exceptional nutritional profile, European olive oil and extra virgin olive oil offer a myriad of health benefits. Rich in monounsaturated fats, these oils have been linked to reduced risk of heart disease and lowered LDL cholesterol levels. Additionally, they are packed with antioxidants, including vitamin E and polyphenols, which possess anti-inflammatory properties and are known to combat oxidative stress, contributing to overall well-being.

Canadian consumers have the opportunity to incorporate these healthful oils into their daily culinary endeavors, whether through cooking, baking, or drizzling over salads. It's vital to source high-quality products to ensure maximal nutritional impact, and to use them in recommended quantities, given their calorie density.

"At the Producers' Association Olivicola Cosentina, we recognize the substantial health and nutritional advantages that European and Italian olive oil and extra virgin olive oil offer," says Massimino Mazzocchi, President of the Association. "With their exquisite taste and countless benefits, we are excited to promote these remarkable oils to Canadian consumers who are eager to embrace a healthier lifestyle."

As the interest in wholesome, natural products continues to grow, European olive oil and extra virgin olive oil stand out as essential components of any well-rounded diet. Their inclusion promises to elevate the nutritional content of meals while contributing to a healthy lifestyle.

ABOUT PURE OLIVE OIL FROM EUROPE

Pure Olive Oil from Europe is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU olive oils and extra virgin olive oils 100% Made in Europe in Canada.

For more information about Pure Olive Oil from Europe, please visit our website www.oliveoilfromeurope.eu

SOURCE EU OLIVE OIL TC

For further information: [email protected]