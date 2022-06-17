Publication of the Commissioner of Canada Elections' 2021 Annual Report

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) published his 2021 Annual Report.

The report provides an overview of the Office's activities during the year, including the ongoing work related to the 2021 general election and previous elections. It includes a summary of compliance and enforcement measures taken in 2021, as well as statistics on complaints and referrals received by the Office.

This report marks the last annual report from Commissioner Yves Côté. In his outgoing message, he took the opportunity to look back on a number of particularly significant issues both over the course of 2021 and his 10-year mandate. Among other things, he addressed the administrative monetary penalties regime, files related to illegal voting and the protection of personal information held by political parties.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

