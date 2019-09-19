Public spaces in CDN-NDG - Priority to pedestrians

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) is proud to announce that, since August 30, 2019, the section of Rue Jean-Brillant between Avenue Decelles and Avenue Gatineau has been temporarily hosting some "parklets" as part of a new public space designed with pedestrians in mind. A parklet is a structure that is placed directly on the street surface and is open to all, creating a place for relaxing and socializing. This pilot project, certain elements of which will become permanent in 2020, aims to make getting around more enjoyable for the 15,000 people who pass through the area daily.

The public space that has been established on the south side of the street is meant to be a wide, pleasant, inviting corridor for walking between the Côte-des-Neiges metro station and the Université de Montréal campus. Adaptable urban furniture, including the parklets, has been installed to create a space that fosters social interactions and relaxation for the many students, families, workers and seniors who use this street.

At different points in time this autumn, the borough will be collecting feedback from users on-site as part of a public consultation on the permanent partial pedestrianization of Rue Jean-Brillant that is planned for 2020, 2021 and 2022 under the Ville de Montréal's Programme d'implantation de rues piétonnes et partagées (PIRPP), an initiative to create more pedestrian-friendly streets.

"I am happy to be supporting urban planning projects like this one, which allow Montrealers to walk in a safe and suitable environment. The improvement of this public space, which is already heavily used by pedestrians, will make it more pleasant to travel on foot between the Université de Montréal campus and the Côte-des-Neiges subway station. Our city now has over 50 temporary or permanent pedestrianized and shared streets, and more than 40 parklets. We hope that other initiatives will move forward for the benefit of pedestrians of all ages," says Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

The borough wishes to recognize the commendable contributions of the Université de Montréal to this pilot project and to thank the various organizations from the local community that were involved.

The establishment of this corridor on Rue Jean-Brillant is part of the effort on the part of the borough of CDN-NDG to reaffirm the central importance of pedestrians in the planning of transit routes. Earlier this summer, a first public space was established at Place Guillaume-Couture, on Avenue Earnscliffe near Rue de Terrebonne, in order to expand the park's green space and create a meeting place that fosters interactions between neighbours. In addition, parklets were placed on Avenue Somerled to bring more vitality to this important commercial artery. "The parklets that were installed in front of my business create a nice meeting spot where people can stop for a few moments and enjoy their neighbourhood," says Gabrielle Charbonneau, owner of Élémentaire Café. "Some of my clients have made a regular habit of using the space for their daily coffee!"

"In order to keep pedestrians safe, we need to do a better job of sharing the streets. We have to give back more protected and pleasant spaces to pedestrians," says Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough. "I am pleased that Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is bringing forward initiatives that aim to allow everyone to coexist in harmony. And when we create public spaces where residents and visitors alike can spend some enjoyable time together, it benefits both the community and the businesses."

