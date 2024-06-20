KINGSTON, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on May 29 and June 4 and 5.

PSPC has been working closely with Priestly Demolition Inc., which has engaged specialized teams that have been working 12-hour shifts daily to expedite the Bascule Bridge demolition. As a result, the demolition and removal of the bridge structure has been progressing ahead of schedule.

We can now confirm that the LaSalle Causeway is fully open for marine navigation as of 12 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 20.

PSPC continues to develop a plan in partnership with the City of Kingston to reinstate access for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians using a temporary bridge solution. At the same time, we have also started preliminary work regarding a permanent replacement bridge.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. More information will be shared as it becomes available. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

