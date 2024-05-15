PUBLIC NOTICE - Update on LaSalle Causeway closure: Temporary pedestrian access

KINGSTON, ON, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, April 4, April 12, April 22, May 3 and May 10.

PSPC wishes to advise the public that pedestrians now have access to the LaSalle Causeway. Cyclists may also access the sidewalk by dismounting and walking their bicycles. Users may experience short delays in crossing the bridge and are requested to follow any signage on site during ongoing construction and repair work.

As repair work progresses, future sidewalk closures will likely be necessary for safety reasons.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of paramount importance to the department.

PSPC is committed to providing more information as it becomes available and encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

