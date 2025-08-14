Government of Canada to build new national Cultural Heritage Science facility to protect Canada's heritage

New facility will preserve cultural heritage and advance reconciliation through collaborative science

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking a major step forward to protect the stories and objects that reflect the many histories, cultures and identities that shape who we are as Canadians and that make our country stronger. The new Cultural Heritage Science (CHS) facility will provide a space where conservation experts can collaborate to protect and preserve Canada's most treasured cultural artifacts and our heritage for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, together with the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull—Aylmer, announced the site for the new CHS facility.

From Franklin expedition relics to iconic artifacts like Maurice "Rocket" Richard's hockey sweater, works by Norval Morrisseau, and a test rocket from the Avro Arrow program, the CHS helps preserve Canada's stories, connecting science with history to protect our Canadian heritage.

Located on vacant federal land at 51 Sacré-Coeur Boulevard in Gatineau, Quebec, directly behind the historic National Printing Bureau, the 18,000-square-metre facility will integrate purpose-built laboratories, workshops, offices and specialized technologies designed to meet the complex needs of heritage science, including field investigations, scientific analysis and the preservation of culturally significant objects.

Once complete, the facility will position Canada as a leader in heritage science and bring together approximately 170 employees, including scientists and experts in heritage conservation from Parks Canada, the Canadian Conservation Institute (CCI), and the Canadian Heritage Information Network (CHIN).

This project will further partnerships with Indigenous Peoples by prioritizing community needs and values. CHS supports Indigenous communities in caring for their cultural objects and in embedding Indigenous knowledge systems with conservation research and practices.

The facility's site selection was guided by dialogue with the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation and supported by the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council. The project aims to create long-term Indigenous economic inclusion opportunities. Advice and guidance from Indigenous Peoples are being thoughtfully woven into early planning and decision making to help guide the future creation of culturally safe spaces for reflection and ceremony.

This investment is part of Canada's broader commitment to modernizing federal science infrastructure through the Laboratories Canada strategy.

Quotes

"Canada has a rich heritage and multilayered history that unites us all. The construction of the Cultural Heritage Science facility in Gatineau, Quebec, demonstrates the Government of Canada's strong commitment to preserving that heritage for future generations. Through this investment, we are modernizing our conservation infrastructure, supporting cutting-edge research, and reaffirming the essential role of federal science in promoting national unity, advancing reconciliation and celebrating what makes Canada unique."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Through the work of Canadian Heritage and Parks Canada, our government is committed to protecting Canadian culture and identity. Now, more than ever, Canadians understand the importance of preserving and sharing our heritage. Art, stories and history are central to the Canadian experience, and it is through these touchstones that we unify as Canadians across this vast country. This Cultural Heritage Science facility will not only contribute to the advancement of cultural heritage science but also help us better understand our country's rich cultural history through research on some of our most precious artifacts."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"Like footsteps in the snow, every generation has left a trace, shaping this land into the greatest country on earth. Today, we are taking their lead with the construction of a brand-new Cultural Heritage Science Hub right here in Hull–Aylmer. This bold investment will give our experts the tools to protect, celebrate and share our heritage for generations to come. A strong nation knows where it comes from. This is why we are building our future by honouring our past — together, we are building a stronger Canada."

The Honourable Greg Fergus

Member of Parliament for Hull—Aylmer

Quick facts

Laboratories Canada is a long-term strategy that is modernizing science infrastructure, with a $3.7-billion investment to support federal science priorities and transform the way federal science works.

is a long-term strategy that is modernizing science infrastructure, with a investment to support federal science priorities and transform the way federal science works. The strategy includes the development of science hubs across the country. These hubs will bring together science-based departments and agencies to collaborate in modern, sustainable and accessible laboratories enabled by modern digital information technology.

The new CHS facility will support the internationally recognized heritage conservation functions of Parks Canada, CCI and CHIN. CCI and CHIN are both specialized operating agencies of Canadian Heritage. Staff will be relocated from 2 outdated facilities within the National Capital Area.

The CHS hub science priorities include to: preserve cultural heritage for future generations facilitate access to collections of artifacts and historic objects, including art, cultural objects and natural history specimens identify and address emerging risks to cultural heritage

Procurement planning is underway for the CHS facility with a request for proposal expected to be released to qualified proponents in fall 2025 and final selection in fall 2026. Timelines for construction will be determined in consultation with the final contract awardee.

