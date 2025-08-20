GATINEAU, QC , Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada continues to make significant investments in the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) to ensure that it has the ships it needs to assert Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic, while supporting jobs for Canadian workers.

Today, the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), joined the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and other dignitaries at Helsinki Shipyard, to mark the official start of construction of the Polar Max, one of 2 new polar icebreakers being built under Canada's NSS for the CCG.

The Polar Max is being built by Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (CDCI), with its hull construction taking place at CDCI's recently acquired Helsinki Shipyard. Once the construction of the hull is completed, it will be moved from Finland to the CDCI shipyard in Lévis, Quebec, for the final assembly and outfitting of the vessel. This collaboration provides Canadian workers with the opportunity to learn Finnish best practices in polar icebreaker construction, gaining hands-on experience and expertise that can be applied to future projects, while strengthening Canada's ability to build capable vessels to support Arctic operations.

The Polar Max, expected to be delivered by 2030, will ensure that the CCG has the ships it needs to deliver critical work, such as icebreaking, responding to maritime emergencies, conducting Arctic science research, and ensuring the safe delivery of goods and services to Canada's northern communities. The vessel will feature greater endurance and power, and more advanced capabilities, than any icebreaker currently in the CCG fleet. Beyond its operational role, the project is cultivating a skilled Canadian workforce with experience in international best practices, supporting the development of future generations of shipbuilders.

Through the NSS, the Government of Canada remains committed to building ships in Canada while leveraging strategic partnerships to meet timelines and deliver results. The Polar Max project is creating jobs, advancing Canadian expertise and ensuring that the CCG can continue its vital work in the Arctic, supporting Indigenous communities, protecting the environment and upholding Canadian sovereignty.

Quotes

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is fostering collaboration to strengthen Canada's Arctic security, equipping the Canadian Coast Guard with new icebreakers and developing a skilled domestic workforce. With construction now underway on the Polar Max icebreaker, the project will progress while developing the skills and expertise of Canadian workers. This international collaboration provides our workers with the opportunity to learn best practices and advanced methods that will strengthen Canada's shipbuilding industry for years to come."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"In an increasingly complex world, Canada's new government is meeting the moment by rebuilding and reinvesting in the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet of icebreakers. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are transforming how we deliver critical marine infrastructure and equipment, for the benefit of Canadians for generations to come. Working with partners like Chantier Davie and other industry leaders, we are equipping the Coast Guard with modern vessels and cutting-edge technology that will support our Arctic sovereignty and support a stronger Canadian economy for decades ahead."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Today's construction launch marks a major step in Canada's commitment to reinforcing Arctic sovereignty. The Polar Max project will deliver advanced vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard while boosting domestic shipbuilding expertise and strengthening economic and security ties with Finland and Europe."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The construction of Canada's new polar icebreaker marks a historic step in strengthening our Arctic presence, protecting our oceans and supporting the communities that depend on them. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we're building the next generation of Canadian Coast Guard vessels, and bringing together Canadian innovation and international expertise."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

Quick facts

The CCG currently has 18 icebreakers of varying sizes and capabilities, making it the second-largest icebreaking fleet in the world. Canada is building 2 new polar icebreakers to strengthen Arctic operations under the NSS.

is building 2 new polar icebreakers to strengthen Arctic operations under the NSS. The Government of Canada has awarded a contract of $3.25 billion (before tax) to CDCI for the construction of one of the CCG's future polar icebreakers under the NSS. This milestone investment not only strengthens Canada's Arctic sovereignty and security, but also contributes significantly to the country's economy and marine industry.

has awarded a contract of (before tax) to CDCI for the construction of one of the CCG's future polar icebreakers under the NSS. This milestone investment not only strengthens Arctic sovereignty and security, but also contributes significantly to the country's economy and marine industry. One of the polar icebreakers, the Polar Max, is being built by CDCI, while a second is under construction at Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards and is expected to be delivered by 2032.

This project is an example of successful collaboration through the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral agreement signed in November 2024 between Canada , Finland and the United States . The ICE Pact promotes knowledge-sharing and innovation in icebreaker design and construction.

between , and . The ICE Pact promotes knowledge-sharing and innovation in icebreaker design and construction. Over the past 15 years, the Government of Canada , under the NSS, has delivered numerous ships and ensured that the Canadian fleet receives the proper refit and maintenance needed to remain in service for its full operational life while maintaining its reliability and efficiency.

, under the NSS, has delivered numerous ships and ensured that the Canadian fleet receives the proper refit and maintenance needed to remain in service for its full operational life while maintaining its reliability and efficiency. NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2024 are estimated to have contributed close to $38.7 billion ( $2.8 billion per year) to Canada's gross domestic product and created or maintained approximately 21,400 jobs annually between 2012 and 2025.

