PUBLIC NOTICE - Update on LaSalle Causeway closure: Cyclist and pedestrian access to cease

KINGSTON, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, 4, 12 and 22, and on May 3, 10, 15, and 29.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway remains of the utmost importance to the Government of Canada.

In preparation for an imminent demolition contract award for the Bascule Bridge, PSPC wishes to advise the public that cyclist and pedestrian access to the LaSalle Causeway will cease as of 9 am tomorrow, June 5. Site security is also being retained to ensure the safety of the public.

In collaboration with the City of Kingston, PSPC continues to develop a plan to restore vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian access through a temporary modular bridge solution while preparing to commence preliminary design work to advance the construction of a new replacement bridge. Timelines, once known, will be communicated in a future public notice.

More information will be shared in the coming week as it becomes available. PSPC encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

