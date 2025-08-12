VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is strengthening its sovereign shipbuilding capabilities and supply chains to ensure that the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) are ready to meet evolving maritime challenges and support national and international operations.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, and Ernie Klassen, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, visited Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards (VSY) to celebrate the success of the NSS and mark its 15th anniversary.

The NSS is growing shipbuilding expertise and creating thousands of good jobs across Canada, ensuring that we can build the ships the RCN and CCG need, right here at home. As our world changes, the Government of Canada is making the critical investments needed to keep Canadians safe, support the RCN and CCG, and strengthen our role on the world stage.

Minister Lightbound commended VSY on its new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed in July of 2025, with Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel. Under the MOU, the 3 companies will evaluate requirements and assess the feasibility of Algoma Steel supplying Class and non-Class steel, with the support of Stigterstaal, to VSY for the polar icebreaker.

This agreement is an important step toward rebuilding a robust, domestic steel supply chain that enhances national industrial capacity while opening doors to innovation, employment and long-term economic growth. Canadian-made materials and homegrown partnerships help build a more resilient and self-sustaining economy.

For the NSS, fostering partnerships with Canadian suppliers is an opportunity to maximize the strategy's potential and deliver even broader national benefits. In the 15 years since its launch, the NSS has revitalized Canada's marine sector and provided measurable economic value to Canadians. NSS contracts awarded between 2012 and the end of 2024 are estimated to have contributed close to $38.7 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and created or maintained approximately 21,400 jobs annually between 2012 and 2025.

Through the work of VSY and other shipyards and suppliers, the NSS has bolstered the shipbuilding, refit and repair sector in British Columbia, providing a steady workflow that has helped to mitigate boom-and-bust cycles.

Over the last 15 years, the NSS has evolved through the integration of lessons learned, ongoing engagement with industry partners and increasing collaboration across the country's industrial base. The Government of Canada remains committed to advancing the delivery of modern, capable vessels, while working closely with a range of suppliers to source domestically for federal contracts and accelerate Canada's economic prosperity.

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, Canada is delivering a modern fleet for the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard, while revitalizing the marine industry and creating thousands of skilled jobs. The ships built at Seaspan and other Canadian shipyards reflect a long-term investment in innovation, sovereignty and industrial growth under Canada's commitment to safeguard our oceans. By strengthening domestic supply chains and prioritizing Canadian-made steel and materials, the strategy is taking another meaningful step forward and will play an even more central role in creating a resilient and prosperous economy."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is more than steel and ships. By continuing to invest in homegrown talent and suppliers, we are building a robust industrial base, skilled workforce and competitive economy, while ensuring the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Coast Guard are equipped to meet a range of operational demands at home and abroad."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr

Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term investment in the security of our nation and the capabilities of the Royal Canadian Navy. By building ships here in Canada, we are strengthening our sovereign shipbuilding capacity, supporting Canadian industry, and ensuring our sailors are ready to meet the maritime challenges of today and tomorrow—both at home and abroad."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"Thanks to Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Canadian Coast Guard is receiving the modern, high-performing vessels our employees need to protect our waters, support coastal communities, and respond to emergencies from coast to coast to coast. This continued progress is a testament to our commitment to building a strong, sustainable marine industry and a safer, more resilient Canada."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

"Today, we celebrate Seaspan's important contribution to the National Shipbuilding Strategy and to the entire Canadian economy. Its agreement with Algoma is a perfect illustration of our government's strategy to prioritize the use of Canadian steel and aluminum in large procurements and major projects. We are working hard with industry to help them develop new product lines, open new markets and secure key manufacturing capabilities for generations to come."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"As we celebrate 15 years of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, it is important to not only look back on our successes, but to look ahead to where we are going. The state of shipbuilding in Canada right now is very encouraging. In the last year, Seaspan has launched two ships, started sea trials for the Canadian Coast Guard's (CCGs) Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel and construction on the CCG's most powerful icebreaker, and made key partnerships with Canadian companies like Algoma Steel - a true sign of the rebirth of this industry. Seaspan's capability is a national strategic asset. We're ready to design and build the ships Canada needs, in Canada. Thank you to our government partners, our Canadian shipbuilding supply chain and, most importantly, our world-class designers, engineers and tradespeople for proving over the last 15 years that build-in-Canada solutions are the right choice for the economy, for industry, and for Canadians."

John McCarthy

Chief Executive Officer, Seaspan Shipyards

Shipyards and companies in the Pacific region are playing an important role in supporting Canada's shipbuilding needs.

shipbuilding needs. As of August 2025 , approximately $15.27 billion in contracts has been awarded to Pacific region companies under the NSS. This represents 28.2% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts.

, approximately in contracts has been awarded to Pacific region companies under the NSS. This represents 28.2% of the total value of NSS-issued contracts. NSS shipyards in British Columbia have issued approximately $1.3 billion in supplier development contracts to over 560 firms across the province. These contracts have provided meaningful, long-term opportunities for skilled workers across the Pacific provinces.

have issued approximately in supplier development contracts to over 560 firms across the province. These contracts have provided meaningful, long-term opportunities for skilled workers across the Pacific provinces. In 2020, VSY delivered 3 offshore fisheries science vessels to the CCG, representing the first class of large ships to be completed under the NSS.

VSY is building 1 of the CCG's 2 future polar icebreakers. Construction began in April 2025 and is progressing. These powerful ships will ensure that the CCG can operate in Arctic waters for longer periods to respond to maritime emergencies and better support Indigenous Peoples, Arctic security and high Arctic science.

and is progressing. These powerful ships will ensure that the CCG can operate in Arctic waters for longer periods to respond to maritime emergencies and better support Indigenous Peoples, Arctic security and high Arctic science. The offshore oceanographic science vessel is progressing through the final stages of completion, with delivery anticipated later this year. This ship will serve as the CCG's largest dedicated science vessel.

VSY is making progress on the joint support ships (JSS) for the RCN, with final outfitting of JSS 1 underway and construction of JSS 2 continuing to advance.

VSY has also transitioned from functional design to production design and pre-construction work for the first flight of multi-purpose icebreakers that will be built for the CCG.

In 2019, the Government of Canada awarded docking work period contracts to Seaspan's Victoria Shipyards (VSL), Chantier Davie Canada Inc. and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to provide maintenance support services for the Halifax-class frigates. Each shipyard is responsible for sustaining a portion of the fleet until its planned retirement in the early 2040s. VSL recently completed work on His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Calgary and has now turned to HMCS Winnipeg.

awarded docking work period contracts to Seaspan's Victoria Shipyards (VSL), Chantier Davie Canada Inc. and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to provide maintenance support services for the Halifax-class frigates. Each shipyard is responsible for sustaining a portion of the fleet until its planned retirement in the early 2040s. VSL recently completed work on His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) and has now turned to HMCS Winnipeg. Through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy and the NSS Value Proposition, the Government of Canada is leveraging defence spending to boost the economy and contribute to the long-term sustainability of its marine industry, with companies like Seaspan reinvesting in Canadian businesses, workforce development and innovation.

is leveraging defence spending to boost the economy and contribute to the long-term sustainability of its marine industry, with companies like Seaspan reinvesting in Canadian businesses, workforce development and innovation. Canada is participating in a key international alliance through the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) with the United States and Finland . The trilateral partnership aims to deepen existing cooperation, strengthen our shipbuilding industries, allow new equipment and capabilities to be developed quickly, and engage other allies and partners to help meet future global demand for Arctic and polar vessels.

