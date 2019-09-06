Public Notice - Temporary closure of stairway and section of path on Parliament Hill

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians that the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill, as well as a section of the pedestrian pathway at the top of the stairway between the Summer Pavilion and the escarpment stairs, will be closed during the following period:

from Monday, September 9 , at 6 am to Friday, September 20 , at 5 pm

This temporary closure is due to construction. The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

