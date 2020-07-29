Public Notice - Start of controlled explosives use and rock removal activities on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise visitors that controlled explosives use and rock removal activities will begin tomorrow in the construction perimeter in front of the Centre Block, as excavation work continues for the construction of phase 2 of the Parliamentary Welcome Centre. These activities will take place on weekdays during daylight hours.

During blasting, visitors to Parliament Hill and surrounding areas may feel some vibrations and will hear horn signals in the following order:

3 short horn signals

1 minute of silence

1 short horn signal closely followed by the controlled explosion

1 long horn signal

Once completed, the Parliamentary Welcome Centre will offer Canadians a curated visitor experience to supplement the current tour capability and provide parliamentarians with expanded parliamentary business support, while ensuring the safe and secure movement of people, services and goods across the complex.

