GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians that the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill will be closed from October 18 to November 8. Pathways above and below the stairway will remain open.

As part of our effort to restore the Parliament Hill escarpment to its natural forested state, PSPC is carrying out construction activities along the stairs, including new planting and stabilization work at the Lovers' Walk remnants.

This closure is necessary for health and safety reasons, as construction activities may generate construction debris, dust and noise in this area.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501

