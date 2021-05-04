Sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa -bound lane from Monday, May 10 , at 7 am , to Monday, May 17, at 5 pm

-bound lane from , at , to Monday, May 17, at Sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau -bound lane from Tuesday, May 18 , at 7 am, to Tuesday, May 25 , at 5 pm

During this period, access for pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted on the opposite sidewalk.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

