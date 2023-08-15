Public Notice - Rouge National Urban Park Study - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous Peoples participate in the Rouge National Urban Park Study.

The study will be conducted by an independent expert committee to look at the potential effects of development projects adjacent to the Rouge National Urban Park, located in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Terms of Reference for the study have been developed following public and Indigenous consultations. The committee, once appointed, will have 18 months to complete the study. A work plan is expected to be made public within three months outlining the committee's approach, timeline and methods for how it will gather and analyze information, as well as opportunities for public and Indigenous participation and input.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation throughout the conduct of the study.

Applications received by midnight Pacific Time on October 16, 2023, will be considered.

To apply for funding, please visit the study's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (canada.ca/ciar, reference number 84459). You will find a link to the funding application form, which includes details on eligibility, in the 'Funding Opportunities' section.

For more information on this funding availability, contact the Agency's Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or by calling 343-549-3870.