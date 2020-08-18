WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise boat and property owners on the Red and Assiniboine rivers of anticipated higher water levels and increased water flows caused by recent heavy precipitation in the Red River Basin. Consequently, it may be necessary to remove a portion of the moveable dam at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam by the end of this week. The removal may be necessary as the dam may not be able to maintain normal summer water levels over the next several weeks, or until water levels recede to normal.

As a result of the removal, water levels between Lister Rapids and Lockport will be lower than normal. Other sections of the rivers may have higher than normal levels.

Waters downstream and in the proximity of the dam should always be treated as dangerous, but can become even more so as water levels increase. Due to these higher water levels and dangerous currents, gated areas below the dam used for recreation may be closed and if so, would reopen when water levels recede to normal.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when navigating in the area of the dam and the Red River, in the vicinity of Lister Rapids, due to fluctuating water levels and debris.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

