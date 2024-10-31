Public Notice - Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia - Public Comments Invited on the Draft Regional Assessment Report

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

October 31, 2024 — The Committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia invite the public and Indigenous Peoples to review and provide comment on the draft Regional Assessment Report for Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia.

How can I participate?

The draft report can be read and comments submitted online by visiting the regional assessment's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83514).

Submit your written comments in either official language until 11:59 p.m. on December 20, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the regional assessment file.

Participants who wish to ask a question, or provide their input in a different format, can contact the Committee by writing to [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Following the comment period, all feedback received will be considered in developing the final report for the regional assessment. The final report will be submitted to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change no later than January 23, 2025. The Minister will make the final report public.

What is the regional assessment?

The Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia assigned an independent committee to conduct the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Nova Scotia in March 2023. The goal of this assessment is to help inform future project-specific federal impact assessments and decisions for offshore wind development within the regional assessment study area offshore of Nova Scotia.

