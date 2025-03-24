What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the on-going conduct phase for the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area, the 15 First Nation Partners and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) are inviting expressions of interest from individuals and organizations who hold knowledge, expertise, information or datasets that could support the regional assessment.

In addition to information that is currently in the public domain, it is recognized that there may be a variety of existing information and datasets held by individuals and groups that may be relevant to the regional assessment. The objective of this expression of interest is to identify potential experts and information sources which will be provided for consideration to the working group conducting the regional assessment. Expert supports will work closely with the working group on the priority topics and activities identified by individual First Nation Partners and IAAC. These priority topics are included in section 6 of the Call for Interest.

What is the deadline to submit an expression of interest?

Expressions of interest should be received by April 17, 2025.

To indicate what type of data or information is available, please fill out an expression of interest submission form, which is available on the regional assessment homepage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry under Key Documents (reference number 80468).

For questions, or to request a submission form, please contact the IAAC's regional assessment team at [email protected].

What are the next steps?

The working group will review and evaluate the applications received to establish a roster of expert supports. The expert supports chosen by the working group will work closely together with the First Nations Partners and IAAC throughout the conduct phase of the regional assessment.

Stay updated on this regional assessment by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC #RingofFire or sign up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.